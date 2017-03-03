News By Tag
Devart Announces Support for Microsoft Visual Studio 2017
Devart sim-ships its database tools, data connectivity solutions and developer tools with Visual Studio 2017.
The software solutions from Devart help users develop better .NET applications more efficiently, and now users can combine all the development efficiency features provided by the Devart products with benefits, provided by the new Visual Studio version.
The dotConnect product line is a database connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture for working with cloud and database data from .NET applications. It includes providers for the major databases with support for Entity Framework, LinqConnect, and NHibernate ORM, and providers with Entity Framework support for a number of widely used cloud applications – popular CRMs, accounting, marketing, and e-commerce apps. They enable users to build high-performance data-related applications quickly, working with database and cloud data – now also in the latest Visual Studio version.
Entity Developer is a visual ORM model designer and code generation tool for NHibernate, ADO.NET Entity Framework (including Entity Framework Core), LinqConnect, Telerik Data Access, and LINQ to SQL. It tightly integrates into Visual Studio and provides a number of advanced features for visual ORM model development for Visual Studio users.
dbForge SQL Complete replaces standard IntelliSense features in SQL Server Management Studio and Visual Studio. The plugin integrates into Microsoft's IDEs and provides SQL developers with outstanding code completion and code formatting functionality. The tool saves developers time by providing many useful features like: code snippets, statement expansion, quick object info, auto JOINs, automatic code formatting and much more.
"Devart has a long and successful history of developing products for Visual Studio and .NET Framework. –said Alex Hyrniy, Product Manager, Devart. "We always strive to deliver support of the latest Microsoft tools and technologies in our products to our customers, to allow them to migrate to new versions of Microsoft products and continue to enjoy the development conveniences and productivity features, provided by our development tools and components."
Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Cloud App Dev and Data Marketing for Microsoft Corp. said, "In the upcoming release of Visual Studio 2017, Devart continues to extend connectivity capabilities of Visual Studio, allowing developers to access various data sources from applications and simplify database development by adding advanced features for SQL coding. We are pleased that Devart is part of the Visual Studio partner ecosystem."
Additionally, Visual Studio 2017 is now supported in the following products from Devart:
Review Assistant - peer code review tool for Visual Studio
Code Compare – comparison tool for file and folder comparison and merging
dbForge Fusion for MySQL – Visual Studio plugin for simplifying MySQL and MariaDB database development and administration tasks.
LINQ Insight - Visual Studio add-in for design-time LINQ query execution and profiling ORM calls.
LinqConnect - lightweight ORM solution, developed closely to the Microsoft LINQ to SQL technology with support for Code-First, Model-First, Database-First or mixed approaches.
Learn more at https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Founded in 1997, now Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
