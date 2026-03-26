Local Nonprofit POSAM Expands Youth Music Scholarships Through Community Book Initiative

Purchasing a new book by Upstate author Charles Hood directly supports music education and preserves regional traditions



Local Author Charles Hood Launches New Book to Support Young Appalachian Musicians



All proceeds benefit the Ryan Hood Memorial Scholarship Fund

By: POSAM

New Book Pickens Portraits By Charles Hood

Contact

Joseph Bowers

Betty McDaniel

***@yamupstate.com Joseph BowersBetty McDaniel

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-- Local author and historian Charles Hood has announced the release of his newest book, a detailed look at the people, places, and events that shaped the community of Pickens. In keeping with his longstanding commitment to preserving local heritage and supporting young musicians, 100 percent of book proceeds will benefit the Ryan Hood Memorial Scholarship Fund, offered through the Young Appalachian Musicians program administered by Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.The scholarship was established in memory of Ryan Hood, the late son of Charles and his wife, to ensure that young people have the opportunity to learn, play, and carry forward the region's musical traditions.This new volume continues Hood's mission of celebrating the history of Pickens, a town whose story reflects resilience, community, and pride. Drawing from archival research, photographs, newspapers, and firsthand accounts, the book brings to life stories of ministers and teachers, country doctors and hometown heroes, devastating storms and defining moments, as well as the everyday citizens whose contributions shaped the character of the town.The book includes 20 chapters, photographs and maps, and stories that connect past generations to the present day, always rooted in a deep appreciation for community.Hood's previous book,, raised more than $5,000 for the scholarship program. With this new release, he hopes to raise $10,000 to support young musicians pursuing lessons and instruments through POSAM's Young Appalachian Musicians program."The goal of these Pickens books has always been twofold," said Hood. "First, to build awareness and pride in the remarkable history of this community. And second, to raise funds that help keep music alive for the next generation."The book is now available through Amazon in both softbound and e-book formats. Community members are encouraged to support the effort by purchasing a copy and sharing the news.Every book sold directly supports music education for young people in the region.Joseph BowersPreserving Our Southern Appalachian Music (POSAM)+1-404-641-9200JBowers@YamUpstate.comCharles Hood is a longtime resident of Pickens, South Carolina, and a dedicated student of local history. His work focuses on preserving community stories and strengthening connections between past and present.Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music (POSAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching traditional Appalachian music to children and preserving the cultural heritage of the Southern Appalachian region. Through lessons, performances, and mentorship, POSAM equips young people with musical skills while strengthening community ties and ensuring that the region's musical traditions continue to thrive.