Apex Review Of The Brotherhood Of Merlin (Rory Nelson)

Legendary characters that leap from the page directly into the reader's imagination.
 
March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Brotherhood Of Merlin

Rory Nelson

ISBN: 9781483568355

Reviewed By Martin Weston

Official Apex Reviews Rating:   5 Stars

Much lore exists about ancient kings and queens, embattled knights, and the glorious realms for which they heroically fought. While the stories themselves typically aren't unique, the legendary characters they highlight often leap from the page directly into the reader's imagination.

Such is the case with The Brotherhood Of Merlin. Masterfully crafted by author Rory Nelson, this sweeping tale of a long gone era both stirs the soul and pulls at the heartstrings. Chronicling more than just medieval battles, The Brotherhood Of Merlin tackles such challenging issues as family loyalty, personal sacrifice, and courage in the face of certain doom. In addition, The Brotherhood Of Merlin is written in such convincing detail, readers will find it hard to believe Nelson didn't walk the Earth during the exact time and place in which the story is set. His characters are original and life-like, the scenarios in which they find themselves are ultra-realistic, and the plot is uniquely presented – with an intriguing twist sure to leave readers wanting more.

Highly recommended.
Source:
Email:***@apexreviews.net
Tags:Brotherhood Of Merlin, Rory Nelson, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:United States
Subject:Products
