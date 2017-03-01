News By Tag
Global Cement Giants Slated to Attend 9th Africa CemenTrade Summit in Ivory Coast
Growing cement capacities in West and East Africa, new pockets of demand and growth and the region's openness towards new cement technologies and raw materials take center stage at CMT's 9th Africa CemenTrade Summit on 4-5 April, 2017 in Abidjan.
Among the top presenters at the summit are prominent cement manufacturers from Africa including –
Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Dangote Industries sharing 'Dangote cement story – lessons learnt' and Xavier Saint-Martin-
Perspectives on 'Changing Landscape in East Africa's Cement Sector' by Ronald Ndegwa, Managing Director, Savannah Cement, talks on 'Africa's Changing Landscape & Construction Trends' by Deloitte and 'Innovative Financing Solution In Africa's Cement' pinpointing on risks and returns, access to finance, financing challenges by African Development Bank Group are also in the program.
Other featured sessions at the summit are:
• Localized Cement Production with Pfeiffer Ready2grind in Sub Sahara/West Africa – Gebr. Pfeiffer
• Dry-Mix Mortar Technology – Wacker Chemicals
• Supplying Gypsum from Mauritania to the West African Cement Industry: Opportunities and Challenges – SAMIA
• Dry bulk shipping trends : implications for cement and clinker shipments into Africa - Marvel International Management & Transportation Co.
Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the event's sponsors are Gebr. Pfeiffer (exhibitor), WACKER Group and exhibitors are BWF Envirotec, The Intercem group, Fives, La Sacherie Moderne Sa, Chryso SAS, Claudius Peters Projects, CEMENGAL, BEUMER Group, ASEC, TTL FRANCE, CETEC and Ventilatorenfabrik Oelde.
View event website http://www.cmtevents.com/
