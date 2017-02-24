News By Tag
Eurotech announces the BoltMAR 20-28, EN50155 Router with Cisco 5921 ESR
The BoltMAR 20-28 expands Eurotech's family of ruggedized Mobile Access Routers (MARs) with a Cisco IOS software-based routing platform, a bundled system which offers resilient radio connectivity on vehicles.
Designed for harsh environments, the BoltMAR 20-28 is certified for the transportation sector including Rolling Stock (EN50155) and Fire&Smoke (EN45545) and it is pre-certified for select cellular carriers. It guarantees the highest level of physical protection by employing rugged circular connectors and a fanless IP66 design, enabling operation in Class Tx temperatures (-40° to +70°C). The reliable Class S2 power supply supports a wide voltage input range from 9 VDC to 137.5 VDC and copes with 10ms power outages; isolation of serial and digital I/O ports adds extra protection to the system. The BoltMAR 20-28 supports up to two UMTS/HSPA/LTE cellular modems with dual SIM, for improved roaming coverage. Connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN bus, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth Low Energy and GPS with Dead Reckoning.
The hardware features of the BoltMAR 20-28 are a best fit for Cisco ESR application requirements, including commercial, industrial, homeland security, emergency response and mobile IoT. The Cisco 5921 ESR's network optimization capabilities embedded in the BoltMAR 20-28 enable self-forming and self-healing networks that support a wide range of traditional and IoT services, such as remote sensor management, vehicle to vehicle communications, passenger high speed networks, on-board and track-side crew communications, and much more.
For edge and fog computing scenarios, the BoltMAR 20-28 includes Everyware Software Framework (ESF) (http://www.eurotech.com/
"The BoltMAR 20-28 delivers an extremely robust router that targets both applications where an existing Cisco-based infrastructure is in place, and all those cases where advanced networking is required", said Giuseppe Surace, Eurotech CP&MO. "Features like radio-aware routing, link degradation management, infrastructure-
Eurotech offers Professional Services for the BoltMAR 20-28, such as design personalization and inclusion of new features and technologies, additional certifications, system development and production. Extended life programs are also available to qualified customers.
The BoltMAR 20-28 (https://www.eurotech.com/
About Eurotech
Eurotech is a global company (ETH:IM) that creates hardware and software and combines them with its professional services and expertise to deliver embedded computing platforms and sub-systems to leading OEMs, system integrators and enterprise customers for successful and efficient deployment of their products and services. Drawing on concepts of minimalist computing, Eurotech lowers power draw, minimizes physical size and reduces coding complexity to bring sensors, embedded platforms, sub-systems, ready-to-use devices and high performance computers to market, specializing in defense, transportation, industrial and medical segments. By combining domain expertise in wireless connectivity as well as communications protocols, Eurotech architects platforms that simplify data capture, processing and transfer over unified communications networks. Our customers rely on us to simplify their access to state-of-the-
