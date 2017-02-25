 
Synchrogistics Recognized as Logistics Tech Outlook's Top 10 Freight Management Solution Provider

 
 
FREMONT, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Synchrogistics LLC, specializing in managing complex supply chains, has been announced as one of the 2017 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Provider in the latest edition of Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine.

A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of Logistics Tech Outlook has decided and included Synchrogistics LLC in the list of "Top 10 Freight Management Solution Provider 2017."

"We take pride in ourselves to honor Synchrogistics LLC in our annual ranking list which features an elite group of companies that are setting a new benchmark in the Freight Management arena," said Linda James, Managing Editor of Logistics Tech Outlook. "Synchrogistics' proven history of successful implementation of software solutions ensures that the enterprise meets its goals."

Synchrogistics is a national transportation provider focused on delivering exceptional service and freight analytics to the customers. Synchrogistics services include domestic truckload and LTL transportation, small parcel, international shipping, warehousing solutions and customized freight spend analysis & solutions.

About Synchrogistics LLC

Synchrogistics is a third-party logistics company (3PL) that arranges full truckload, expedited and LTL shipments for the clients through various brokerage divisions. Synchrogistics helps clients reduce their freight spend, improve service quality and provides world class operational and financial reporting. For more info, visit: synchrogistics.com

Logistics Tech Outlook —is a Technology magazine published from Fremont, California. It acts as an excellent platform for enterprises to showcase their innovative solutions that are setting new foot prints in the logistics industry. The magazine insights about the latest trending technologies that helps organizations to overcome the challenges faced in their business and remain competitive in market place. For more info, visit: www.logisticstechoutlook.com

