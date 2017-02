Koomurri Aboriginal Dancers hit Adelaide Fringe Festival joined by local Kaurna Dancers

East Coast meets the deep South in a powerful Display of Indigenous Song and Dance

East coast cultural performance troupe will be joined by South Australia's Kaurna / Narrunga aboriginal performer and actor to bring these cultures together on stage in song, dance and story telling at Adelaide Fringe Festival. The name Koomurri is derived of a combination of the names of two separate east coast first nations people, The Koori and The Murri Peoples, whom have held long cultural ties through songlines. This dance troupe boost cultural leader from Torres Straits to Melbourne along the east coast representing many first nations people lead by cultural advisor of the Kamilaroi Peoples in NSW who is an educator of Koori and Murri Culture and language. Koomurri have been performing nationally since 2003. Jack Buckskin has been entertaining South Australian's and breathing new life into his Kaurna heritage (Adelaide Plains) and Narrunga Heritage (Yorke Peninsular) for many years and is an educator of Kaurna and Narrunga language and cultural to young indigenous people in this state. Russell Dawson and Koomurri songman have spent a life-time reconnecting the song-lines of the east coast nations to create such a vibrant dance troupe and Jack had danced with Cecil Mcleod (Yuin People) and Koomurri/Bangarra leader Albert David (Torres Straits) ten years ago in Samoa and was inspired by these east coast cultural leaders back then to pursue his language and retrace his own culture. This will be the first time since Samoa that these two teams will join together to share a once in a lifetime experience for Fringe goers blending the six Koomurri Dancers including aboriginal language song-man and Didgeridoo players with Kaurna Dance and Culture in a powerful traditional display. 8th - 11th March 2017 Live At The GC in the Studio (The German Club) 223 Flinders St, Adelaide SA 5000