News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Inflight World Travel Hot Cruise & Travel Deals May
Best Travel and Cruise Deals to Europe and Asia departing from all airports and harbours in Australia and New Zealand
7 Night Package
Includes
Return coach transfers with Meet & Greet Service
Garden View Room
Breakfast Daily
Exclusive Bonus Offers
Welcome fruit drink on arrival
Up to 43% discount on nightly rates
Use of non motorised water sports, kayaks, snorkelling,
squash & gym
Free Wi-Fi
From $875 pp
***Return Economy Flights from $590 Adult & $198 Child***
Flight Sale ends 19th May 2017
Includes taxes and surcharges
Call us on +61 1300 530 422
.................
A Taste of China
7 Days Beijing / Shanghai
Inlcudes
Economy class airfare to/from China on Qantas
Economy high speed train from Beijing to Xian
Economy class airfare from Xian to Shanghai
7 nights in 4 star accommodation
7 Breakfast & 1 lunch
Taxes, security and fuel charges $140
Specified sightseeing and entrance fees
Air-conditioned coach transportation
Tipping $80 for guide and driver
English speaking guide
Travel kit
Highlights
Climb China's most iconic symbol - The Great Wall
See the extraordinary walled complex - The Forbidden City
Learn about the Chinese Jade culture
Appreciate the art collections at the Shanghai Museum
Experience the high-speed train
Marvel over the old charm of The Bund
Explore the classical Yu Garden
From $1559 pp ex ADL
................
CELEBRITY SOLSTICE
HONOLULU TO SYDNEY
18 Night Cruise
Departs 02 October 2017
Honolulu * Maui * Papeete * Bora Bora * Auckland * Sydney
Includes All meals
Entertainment
Port Charges
Taxes and pre paid gratuities
Interior Cabin from
$3382 pp
Balcony Cabin from
$4262 pp
Call us to book today
....
Tour with Michael Aish in Oct 2018
Through our partners at Scenic Tours and Norwood FC
we have a great offer for all Inflight Travel passengers,
family and friends.
Book now to secure your exclusive spot on our
Scenic Jewels of Europe River Cruise
Amsterdam to Budapest with Michael Aish.
We will be holding information sessions in June & July
If you would like to attend this information session
please call Inflight Travel on 1300 530 422 (tel:+61.1300530422)
We would love to see you there!
Click here for more hot deals (https://inflightworldtravel.com.au/
Contact
Inflight Travel Team
+61.0883731220
***@inflightworldtravel.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 11, 2017