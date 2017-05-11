 
News By Tag
* Hot Travel Deals
* World Travel
* Holiday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Adelaide
  South Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


Inflight World Travel Hot Cruise & Travel Deals May

Best Travel and Cruise Deals to Europe and Asia departing from all airports and harbours in Australia and New Zealand
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hot Travel Deals
* World Travel
* Holiday

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Adelaide - South Australia - Australia

Subject:
* Deals

ADELAIDE, Australia - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- ESCAPE TO FIJI
7 Night Package

Includes
Return coach transfers with Meet & Greet Service
Garden View Room
Breakfast Daily
Exclusive Bonus Offers
Welcome fruit drink on arrival
Up to 43% discount on nightly rates
Use of non motorised water sports, kayaks, snorkelling,
squash & gym
Free Wi-Fi

From $875 pp
***Return Economy Flights from $590 Adult & $198 Child***
Flight Sale ends 19th May 2017
Includes taxes and surcharges

Call us on +61 1300 530 422

.................

A Taste of China
7 Days Beijing / Shanghai

Inlcudes

Economy class airfare to/from China on Qantas
Economy high speed train from Beijing to Xian
Economy class airfare from Xian to Shanghai
7 nights in 4 star accommodation
7 Breakfast & 1 lunch
Taxes, security and fuel charges $140
Specified sightseeing and entrance fees
Air-conditioned coach transportation
Tipping $80 for guide and driver
English speaking guide
Travel kit

Highlights

Climb China's most iconic symbol - The Great Wall
See the extraordinary walled complex - The Forbidden City
Learn about the Chinese Jade culture
Appreciate the art collections at the Shanghai Museum
Experience the high-speed train
Marvel over the old charm of The Bund
Explore the classical Yu Garden

From $1559 pp ex ADL
................

CELEBRITY SOLSTICE
HONOLULU TO SYDNEY
18 Night Cruise
Departs 02 October 2017
Honolulu * Maui * Papeete * Bora Bora * Auckland * Sydney

Includes All meals

Entertainment
Port Charges
Taxes and pre paid gratuities

Interior Cabin from
$3382 pp ​
Balcony Cabin from
$4262 pp ​
Call us to book today
....

Tour with Michael Aish in Oct 2018
Through our partners at Scenic Tours and Norwood FC
we have a great offer for all Inflight Travel passengers,
family and friends.

Book now to secure your exclusive spot on our
Scenic Jewels of Europe River Cruise
Amsterdam to Budapest with Michael Aish.

We will be holding information sessions in June & July
If you would like to attend this information session
please call Inflight Travel on 1300 530 422 (tel:+61.1300530422)

We would love to see you there!

Click here for more hot deals (https://inflightworldtravel.com.au/) https://www.inflightworldtravel.com.au

Contact
Inflight Travel Team
+61.0883731220
***@inflightworldtravel.com.au
End
Source:Inflight Travel
Email:***@inflightworldtravel.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Hot Travel Deals, World Travel, Holiday
Industry:Travel
Location:Adelaide - South Australia - Australia
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 11, 2017
Blue Tongue Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share