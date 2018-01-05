News By Tag
Shut Up Legs 4 with Cycling Legends Jens Voigt, Stuart O'Grady and Robbie McEwan
A fun filled night of Pain and Glory suffered at the elite level of professional cycling
Featuring Jens Voigt, Stuart O'Grady and Robbie McEwan
17th January 2018
The Arkaba Hotel 150 Glen Osmond Rd, Fullarton SA 5063
Tickets $99 to $150 - See below Link
Part proceeds to The Mary Potter Foundation Inc
Cycling fans heading to Adelaide South Australia for the 20th SANTOS Tour DownUnder have a fantastic opportunity at join cycling legends Jens Voigt, Robbie McEwan and Stuart O'grady for the 4th edition of the "Shut Up Legs" at the Arkaba Hotel.
An evening of stories with pain and glory, tears and laughter endured over a 17 year period during which in which Jens and Stuart alone clocked up 17 Tour de France performance each and as team mates for 14 of those years. Thats 34 laps of France (136,000kms)
Australian legends Robbie McEwan and Stuart O'Grady have their own story of knocks and bruises as they both contended the Green Jersey at Tour De France for opposing teams that brought on a rivalry second to none between battling Aussie cyclists. At times the pair were so engrossed in their own battle to out do each other, they seemed oblivious to the hundred odd European riders trying to get past them as they went head to head to cross the line for honours in the sprint category.
Joined by the coach of the Green Edge Cycling Teams Mitchelton Scott, the four will chat about their times together living in Europe and the ups & downs of those journeys, and will also be talking to special guests fsbdt Mark Reid, the Invictus Games cycling coach along with a couple of the athletes that are going to Sydney in 2018 to compete in the games.
The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports
This is a fun and informal night that will give you a real insight into the Cycling World with plenty of comedy and laughs. Jens is hilarious and we bounce of each other like brothers while the introduction of Robbie and Matt will spice up the night with plenty of digs at their former Crédit Agricole rivals.
Q & A will follow plus we will auction off a couple of items signed by Jens, Stuart, Robbie and Matt.
Tickets $99 to $150 - Available At Sticky Tickets (https://www.stickytickets.com.au/
Information at www.stuartogradycycling.com.au (https://stuartogradycycling.com.au/
★ TICKET PRICE INCLUDES - Cocktail food and 3 hour beverage package including Penny's Hill wines, Pure Blonde, Carlton Draught, Bulmers, Pure Blonde Cider and soft drinks.
Media Contact
Darrel Baird
***@bluetongue1.com
+61 422 973 185
