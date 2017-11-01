News By Tag
Rocker Kevin Borich Celebration - 70th Birthday
And the 40th Anniversary of the Kevin Borich Express debut album Celebration
Guitar legend Kevin Borich (La De Das / Kevin Borich Express/The Party Boys) returns to SA on his 70th birthday tour - This show also marks the 40th anniversary of his debut 1977 album 'Celebration', a bonafide OZ rock classic - with special guests rockin' Rob Riley, Chris Finnen and Rob Pippan.
The Kevin Borich Express delivers his music through his firebrand guitar in his latest powerhouse trio featuring Jon Carson on drums and Chris Gilbert on bass
Kevin Borich recorded his first single with Astor Records at age 12 and his music career has now spanned 56 years Borich is a quintessential stalwart in the Australian and New Zealand music scene.
Penning hits such as 'Gonna See My Baby Tonight' and 'No Turning Back' Kevin Borich is a founding member of New Zealand's hit band the La De Da's, The Kevin Borich Express & Australia's legendary The Party Boys. He has recorded on and released over wcj 20 albums with major labels & independently under his own publishing & has performed countless thousands of live shows during his career.
Get your tickets from Ticketek http://premier.ticketek.com.au/
Kevin Borich (https://kevinborich.com.au/
In his youth KB has toured, performed with or supported names like Santana, AC/DC, Taj Mahal, Living Colour, Joe Walsh & Elton John, 'KB', as as he is known to friends & fans, holds his own to this day and still delivers high impact live performance with the same intensity as he did with Carlos Santana in the 70's.
* 1977 - Australian Rock Music Awards - Best Guitarist
* 1978 - Australian Rock Music Awards - Best Guitarist
* 1978 - Concert of The Year Award (Marconi Club)
* 1983 - Ampex Golden Reel Award
* 1983 - The Party Boys - LP EMI Gold Record
* 1983 - Live at Several 21st (Party Boys) EMI Gold Record
* 1987 - He's Gonna Step on You (Party Boys) EMI Gold Record
* 1999 - Australian Blues Music Festival - Heritage Award
* 2003 – Australian Blues Foundation – Hall of Fame
