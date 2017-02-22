News By Tag
ExploreSecure's Online Travel Safety Training Now Available on Smartphones and Tablets
For several years the ExploreSecure® range of online travel safety briefings has been leading the way in this emerging field of safety training. Now are modular business and student travel safety briefings can be viewed on Smartphones and Tablets
The exclusive travel safety classes can be completed within 45 minutes – providing the traveler peace of mind that they know what do should the worst case happen and providing their employer or faculty assurance that they have met their duty of care requirement to best prepare the traveler.
"For the busy traveler time is always a factor – hence our courses can be accessed and delivered wherever and whenever needed. All that is required is online access" said Tara Rooney, the Managing Director of ExploreSecure. "Furthermore an individual or group already deployed overseas or underway on their study abroad program can still receive their courses and complete them on the move."
"The briefings provide corporates and organizations of any size the capability to deliver travel safety training across the workforce or student populations. If organizations can get their people to complete a course on the plane heading to a destination, the completion rate will increase drastically"
