Explore Secure® develop a GLBT travel safety training module designed to help travelers stay safe
Attitudes towards the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender (GLBT) community around the world can be very different from those in the USA. According to ILGA there are 82 countries with criminal laws against sexual activity by the GLBT community
Both of Explore Secure's travel safety training products will contain the GLBT safety module. The company has a Business Travel Safety Briefing for Corporates, and a Student travel safety briefing aimed primarily at scholastic organizations, gap year travelers and study abroad students.
"Corporates, organizations and individual travelers should be aware of the risks that GLBT travelers face" said Mark Deane, CEO of ETS Risk Management, the company that owns Explore Secure® "Our training now helps provide advice and guidance to GLBT travelers, as well as highlight the issues that this community may be subjected to in certain countries."
Organizations are increasingly aware of their duty of care responsibilities to all employees, volunteers, and students. The Explore Secure GLBT module now assists those organizations and corporates in assisting everyone that falls under their responsibility.
About Explore Secure®
https://www.exploresecure.com is dedicated to improving the health, safety and security of all travelers. Based on the fact that simple, easy to learn thought processes and methodology can significantly increase the safety and security of all travelers throughout the globe. The Explore Secure®briefings are specifically designed to teach individuals and groups how to identify threats early to avoid danger and minimize risk, and if the worse case scenario ever does occur they are prepared to react in a positive manner to increase chances of a positive outcome. They have proven countless times that just 45 minutes spent learning the basics of personal safety abroad can significantly increase the chances of staying safe and avoiding danger.
