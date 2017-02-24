Country(s)
New Web-Based Platform ExecSecure Helps Business Travelers Improve Security in Cities across the World
ExecSecure, an innovative, worldwide security transportation service is now available through a unique web-based platform for business travelers and corporate travel agencies, providing access to reliable, affordable security transportation, including armored vehicles and bodyguards, if necessary.
The platform handles booking, delivery and oversight of secure executive transportation services for business travelers including access to vetted drivers, vehicles, armored cars, and bodyguards. ExecSecure users simply register, click on the city they want and the dates of their travel, and then choose from a menu of vehicles and security services. Payment is via credit card to negate the often lengthy and cumbersome purchase order and invoice system.
ExecSecure was developed by former Special Forces and counter-terrorism specialists from ETS Risk Management who identified that organizations were leaving themselves open to potential litigation by leaving business travelers to maneuver unnecessary, hazardous situations in high-risk environments. ,
To find out more about ExecSecure, visit www.execsecure.com or contact info@execsecure.com.
About ExecSecure Inc
ExecSecure was founded to meet the needs and demands of the modern executive business traveler in an increasingly uncertain world. Staffed by leading global security experts with extensive experience at the highest levels of Government, Special Forces and Intelligence services in the U.S. and U.K. and operating in partnership with technical specialists to deliver an innovative, secure ground transportation booking system. ExecSecure is a subsidiary of ETS Risk Management, learn more About Us, A leading Global Security and Risk Management Company based in Bethesda, MD.
Contact
Mark Deane (CEO) ExecSecure Inc
Ed Hill (COO) ETS Risk Management inc
***@execsecure.com
