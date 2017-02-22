Maximize Produce Presentation and Sales with New Vertical Shelving System

 
February 2017





TWINSBURG, Ohio - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Maximize produce presentation and sales with the new Fresh-Fit™ Vertical Produce System from FFR Merchandising.

The innovative metal shelving system provides an attractive and organized "wall of produce" presentation, boosting visual appeal and customer traffic.  With a unique angled design that promotes first-in first-out rotation, the system ensures produce remains fresh and easily accessible.

Vertical presentation enables shelves to appear full using less produce, helping to reduce shrink from overstocking, while the integrated shelf perforations and open pattern wire front fence and dividers allow for maximum drainage and air flow.

Durable black powder-coated aluminum shelves, front fence and dividers, provide a long-lasting produce merchandising solution.

Components are also available for additional merchandising flexibility, including an asparagus tray, variety bins, and a root bin.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page: Fresh-Fit™ Vertical Produce System (http://www.ffr.com/fresh-fit-vertical-produce-system)
