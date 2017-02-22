 
Industry News





Cavium to Showcase Extensive Portfolio of Solutions for 5G Infrastructure at MWC 2017

 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Cavium, Inc., (NASDAQ:CAVM), a leading provider of semiconductor products that enable secure and intelligent processing for enterprise, data center, wired and wireless networking will showcase an array of the company's extensive portfolio of products and technologies for 5G Networks, TelcoCloud, NFV/SDN and Radio Access Networks based on OCTEON Fusion-M® baseband processors, ThunderX® COTS ARMV8 processors, OCTEON TX™ and LiquidIO® Intelligent NICs at this week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The Wireless Infrastructure market is poised to grow at a substantial double digit % CAGR till 2025 fueled in large part by the densification of existing networks and the advent of new NFV/5G standards. Higher data rates, reduced latencies, faster processing are all driving the industry to innovate in new and exciting ways. 5G technologies are enabling a host of new high volume applications including fixed broadband wireless, edge computing for autonomous cars, IOT infrastructure backend for the billions of new connected devices coming online over the next few years. These new applications are expected to drive substantial growth in coming years. At Mobile World Congress 2017 Cavium continues to showcase its leadership position in wireless infrastructure products with key technology and product announcements.

Show Product Demonstrations
Cavium will feature the following product demonstrations in Hall 2, Stand 2M33:

• M–CORD Demonstration -  SDN, NFV, C–RAN and Mobile Edge Computing Open source SDN/NFV demonstration based on Cavium's collaboration with ON.Lab and multiple network operators. M–CORD is the Mobile – Central Office Re–architected as data center project. The M-CORD rack in the Cavium booth showcases Cavium's ThunderX 64-bit ARM processors and highly programmable SDN switches.

• Telecom Infra Project to Enable OpenCellular Access to LTE – allowing TIP OpenCellular members to access, design and deploy equipment for the latest LTE standards.

• OCTEON Fusion-M Multi-Protocol, Multi-Sector MicroCell CNF73xx for LTE/LTE-A/WCDMA/GSM enabling a new category of low cost micro base station

• 64–bit ARM Processors for COTS Servers, Carrier–Grade NFV across cloud/edge/on–premise, IoT gateway, Embedded Applications. ThunderX servers and OCTEON TX ODM boxes supported by a rich ecosystem of OS distros, application stacks, data plane acceleration libraries, Ceph storage and more.

• Telco Cloud Security and NFV Acceleration - Liquid IO intelligent Adapters enable network virtualization for network and security acceleration including OVS, vRouter, Firewall, IPSec, NFV based virtual appliances and Service Function Chaining.

• QLogic FastLinQ Ethernet Adapter Family - 10/25/50/100 GbE Ethernet connectivity with DPDK, NVMf with Universal RDMA, OVS, SDN Tunneling and OpenStack support for Telco and Private/Hybrid Cloud applications.

• Security as a Service for TelcoCloud - LiquidSecurity appliance for key authentication and management in the cloud.

To schedule a meeting at Mobile World Congress, please send an email to sales@cavium.com and enter MWC 2017 Meeting Request in the subject line.

About Cavium
Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM), offers a broad portfolio of infrastructure solutions for compute, security, storage, switching, connectivity and baseband processing. Cavium's highly integrated multi-core SoC products deliver software compatible solutions across low to high performance points enabling secure and intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Data Center and Service Provider Equipment. Cavium processors and solutions are supported by an extensive ecosystem of operating systems, tools, application stacks, hardware reference designs and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, Israel, China and Taiwan. For more information, please visit: http://www.cavium.com.

Contact
Angel Atondo
Sr. Marketing Communications Manager
***@cavium.com
Source:
Email:***@cavium.com
Posted By:***@cavium.com Email Verified
