 
News By Tag
* Infrastructure Security
* Crypto Acceleration
* Offload Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Cavium to Demonstrate Newest Infrastructure Security Solutions at RSA 2017

Demonstrations include next-generation crypto acceleration and offload solutions for enterprise, cloud data centers and telco infrastructures
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Infrastructure Security
* Crypto Acceleration
* Offload Solutions

Industry:
* Wireless

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM), a leading provider of products that enable secure and intelligent processing for enterprise, data center, cloud, wired and wireless networking, will demonstrate the company's newest infrastructure security solutions at RSA 2017 from February 13th – 16th in San Francisco at the Moscone Center, South Hall in Booth 2133. Cavium product demonstrations will include the company's industry leading, LiquidSecurity® HSM family, NITROX® processors and OCTEON TX™ multicore processors.

With the rapid growth of multi-tenant data centers and expansion of enterprise boundaries into the cloud, vulnerability of the network infrastructure has increased, mandating the implementation of security at multiple layers of the network. Enterprises, cloud and service provider infrastructure providers are rapidly deploying comprehensive Layer 3 to Layer 7 security across every node as well as fully encrypted node to node traffic both within the LAN as well as the WAN. The ever increasing proliferation of mobile devices is driving the demand for Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) for establishing security tunnels. These trends are driving strong momentum in the security segment for Cavium comprehensive solution portfolio in this market.

Show Highlights and Demonstrations
Cavium executives will be available to discuss the broad range of solutions, including the company's most recent announcements. The following product demonstrations will be shown in Cavium's booth 2133:

LiquidSecurity HSM: Single appliance with 32 run time scalable partitions providing high Key signing 35K@ 2048b operations per second as well as large key storage in the FIPS140–2 boundary for 32 different network domains. This solution is targeted toward public and private cloud data centers offering KMS, PKI, Doc signing and offering centralized key management and centralized key infrastructure.

NITROX V: Next generation NITROX V crypto processor providing crypto at the highest performance levels for RSA, ECC and bulk throughput targeting Cloud, NFV and Storage solutions.

NITROX XL FIPS Adapters: First FIPS/HSM adapter that provides up to 35K 2K sign/sec and up to 32 partitioned HSMs in a single HSM boundary. This adapter enables standard Cryptographic interfaces for enterprise software solutions with FIPS–level 3 security requirements.

OCTEON TX Multicore Processors: Compatible 64–bit ARM and MIPS SoC families delivering industry leading performance and power efficiency for intelligent networking and security applications. Optimized for enterprise and wireless infrastructure, with comprehensive built–in hardware acceleration for SSL, IPsec, Wireless crypto algorithms, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), packet processing QoS and traffic management.

To schedule a meeting with Cavium, please contact your local sales manager or Lilly Ly (lly@cavium.com (mailto: lly@cavium.com)). Please enter "Meeting Request at RSA Conference 2017" in the subject line.

About Cavium
Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM), offers a broad portfolio of integrated, software compatible processors ranging in performance from 1Gbps to 100Gbps that enable secure, intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Data Center, Broadband/Consumer, Mobile and Service Provider Equipment, highly programmable switches which scale to 3.2Tbps and Ethernet and Fibre Channel adapters up to 100Gbps. Cavium processors are supported by ecosystem partners that provide operating systems, tools and application support, hardware reference designs and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, China and Taiwan. To know more visit www.cavium.com

Contact
Angel Atondo
Sr. Marketing Communications Manager
***@cavium.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cavium.com
Posted By:***@cavium.com Email Verified
Tags:Infrastructure Security, Crypto Acceleration, Offload Solutions
Industry:Wireless
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cavium Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share