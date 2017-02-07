News By Tag
Cavium to Demonstrate Newest Infrastructure Security Solutions at RSA 2017
Demonstrations include next-generation crypto acceleration and offload solutions for enterprise, cloud data centers and telco infrastructures
With the rapid growth of multi-tenant data centers and expansion of enterprise boundaries into the cloud, vulnerability of the network infrastructure has increased, mandating the implementation of security at multiple layers of the network. Enterprises, cloud and service provider infrastructure providers are rapidly deploying comprehensive Layer 3 to Layer 7 security across every node as well as fully encrypted node to node traffic both within the LAN as well as the WAN. The ever increasing proliferation of mobile devices is driving the demand for Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) for establishing security tunnels. These trends are driving strong momentum in the security segment for Cavium comprehensive solution portfolio in this market.
Show Highlights and Demonstrations
Cavium executives will be available to discuss the broad range of solutions, including the company's most recent announcements. The following product demonstrations will be shown in Cavium's booth 2133:
• LiquidSecurity HSM: Single appliance with 32 run time scalable partitions providing high Key signing 35K@ 2048b operations per second as well as large key storage in the FIPS140–2 boundary for 32 different network domains. This solution is targeted toward public and private cloud data centers offering KMS, PKI, Doc signing and offering centralized key management and centralized key infrastructure.
• NITROX V: Next generation NITROX V crypto processor providing crypto at the highest performance levels for RSA, ECC and bulk throughput targeting Cloud, NFV and Storage solutions.
• NITROX XL FIPS Adapters: First FIPS/HSM adapter that provides up to 35K 2K sign/sec and up to 32 partitioned HSMs in a single HSM boundary. This adapter enables standard Cryptographic interfaces for enterprise software solutions with FIPS–level 3 security requirements.
• OCTEON TX Multicore Processors: Compatible 64–bit ARM and MIPS SoC families delivering industry leading performance and power efficiency for intelligent networking and security applications. Optimized for enterprise and wireless infrastructure, with comprehensive built–in hardware acceleration for SSL, IPsec, Wireless crypto algorithms, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), packet processing QoS and traffic management.
To schedule a meeting with Cavium, please contact your local sales manager or Lilly Ly (lly@cavium.com (mailto: lly@cavium.com)). Please enter "Meeting Request at RSA Conference 2017" in the subject line.
