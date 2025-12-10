News By Tag
Insights Career Network Files for Non-Profit Status, Launches "ICN 2.0" to Revolutionize Ca
In filing for 501(c)(3) Status, ICN unveils a New Strategy and Governing Board to Meet Industry Urgency, featuring an All-Star Team of Leaders, including Simon Chadwick, Jamie Jurgaitis, Kahren Kersten, Kerry Hecht, and Dan Fleetwood.
The launch comes as the industry confronts a "perfect storm" of disruption—driven by the pandemic's legacy, ongoing economic uncertainty, and the rapid eruption of Artificial Intelligence. ICN 2.0 is designed as a larger, unified force committed to helping professionals navigate change, reposition their skills, and ensure a sustainable future for the profession.
"The insights industry is changing at a pace that we have never seen before," said Simon Chadwick, ICN's incoming Chair and former inaugural Chair of the Insights Association. "What sufficed before in terms of education, experience, and capabilities no longer does so. ICN can be the engine in this endeavor through being the source of support, knowledge, and partnership right across the industry."
Since its founding in late 2021 as a volunteer-driven initiative, ICN has grown exponentially, boasting a membership of over 3,200 and a LinkedIn following of nearly 30,000. It has established itself as a safe space for dialogue, hosting biweekly virtual meetups that connect hundreds of participants worldwide.
Scaling Support and Strategic Leadership
The transition to non-profit status will allow ICN to secure funding, forge new partnerships, and make resources more accessible. As a part of ICN 2.0, the organization has formalized its strategy for 2026 and beyond, focusing on aligning events and resources to help members explore career paths, access curated training, and engage in mentorship and peer support.
"Becoming a non-profit gives ICN the structure to scale what we already do well: build community, offer support, and help people grow," said Melanie Solka, Director at Large.
ICN 2.0 is led by an expanded team, with co-founder Brian Fowler stepping into the role of Executive Director. He is joined by a governing board comprised of industry leaders, including Chair Simon Chadwick, Treasurer Jamie Jurgaitis, and Secretary Kahren Kersten.
ICN's mission is to provide high-quality professional development to the community without requiring individual companies to create or invest in these resources alone. By adopting a collective approach, the industry can upskill faster and more cost-effectively. The organization is actively seeking partnerships and support.
ICN Executive Director Brian Fowler invites all professionals, allies, and industry leaders to join this vital mission. "The time to act is now. Join us today: lend your time, your talent, and your resources to help us build the robust, accessible, and vital insights career service the next generation urgently needs. Together, let's not just survive the change—let's lead the resurgence of insights!"
Read about Insights Career Network 2.0: The Future is Community Powered: https://insightscareernetwork.org/
