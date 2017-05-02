News By Tag
Cavium to Demonstrate Newest Enterprise Connectivity and Datacenter Solutions at Dell EMC World 2017
Cavium will demonstrate the company's newest enterprise connectivity solutions at Dell EMC World 2017
Cavium will be highlighting the following enterprise, datacenter, and cloud connectivity solutions that are included in the broader Dell EMC Enterprise portfolio:
• FastLinQ® –10/25/40/
• QLogic® Fibre Channel Adapters: Enhanced Gen5 (16 GFC) and Gen6 (32 GFC) Fibre Channel adapters delivering unsurpassed performance and reliability for enterprise, MSP and telco datacenters. QLogic Fibre Channel products feature StorFusion™ technology with advanced orchestration, manageability, and QoS enhancements geared towards large scale SAN deployments and flash storage applications, including VM–ID which allows end–to–end tagging of virtual machine traffic for SLA enablement and monitoring.
• LiquidIO®: 10/25/40GbE Intelligent Server/network appliance adapters accelerating performance in a Software Defined Datacenter (SDDC) for SDN and NFV application by offloading Open vSwitch with various server and network virtualization with end–to–end security in the datacenter. SDDC benefit from additional unique offload including Overlay networks, IPsec, distributed firewall, DPI for application recognition and dynamic service chaining with cloud configuration, provisioning and management with OpenStack API services and plugins. LiquidIO unique high-performance offloads drastically improves cloud scalability, with low host CPU utilization, freeing expensive CPU cores to run the most optimal VMs and applications in each compute node, reducing power and cooling and improving the overall CAPEX and OPEX.
• Encryption for Data–in–Flight
• Data Compression/
• OVS Offload with High Availability for HCI Clusters
• ThunderX®: 64–bit ARMv8 based family of workload optimized processors featuring high performance custom cores, single- and dual-socket configurations, high memory bandwidth, integrated hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security as well as low latency Ethernet fabric for scalability.
• XPliant®: XPliant Ethernet switch family is the first to deliver a high throughput programmable datacenter switching solution that is shipping today in production. Platforms based on the XPliant Ethernet switch family leverage its programmatic control of table resources and pipeline logic to meet the specific needs of the network architecture while providing advanced packet visibility and telemetry. In addition to programmability, the XPliant family of Ethernet switches architecture offers a fully centralized, dynamically shared, allocated packet buffer to absorb large packet bursts and provide advanced traffic management functions.
To schedule a meeting with Cavium, please contact your local sales manager or Lilly Ly (lly@cavium.com)
Press Release Link : http://cavium.com/
About Cavium
Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)
Cavium Contact
Angel Atondo
Sr. Marketing Communications Manager
Tel: (408) 943-7417
Email:angel.atondo@
Contact
Angel Atondo
***@cavium.com
