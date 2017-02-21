 
Industry News





Brian Danzinger Announces "PI Day 5K"

Join Brian Danzinger and Habitat For Humanity as we run to help build homes in our community
 
 
brian-danzinger
brian-danzinger
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- For past 2 years, the Leonardo Da Vinci Pi Race has donated $27,000 dollars to benefit Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity. Our efforts have helped build 95 homes homes for deserving families to date and in 2017 look to complete 9 more. All Habitat partner families pay for their homes, but are provided an interest free mortgage and home costs are kept low as many volunteers assist Habitat in the home building. It is our combined hope that this charitable run program will instill in our philanthropic minded students that giving back to our community is important and necessary for our prospering city.  It is our goal that the proceeds from our race go to families that have children in the Green Bay School District.

Pi Day Run/Walk

The Leonardo da Vinci School (Green Bay's school for Gifted Learners) Race Board is planning it's second annual Pi Day Run.  Being new to the community we are taking on initiatives to have an impact that make a difference. We are Altruistic - We give back to the community. The run will take place in Green Bay and be open to the public. This project is being organized by fifth graders, who will work out all the details of the race from designing the t-shirt , creating sponsorship levels, meeting with city and county officials, mapping out the race route, signing up runners, voting on a charity  along with all race day details.

Why a Pi Run?

The number Pi is approximately equal to 3.141592653589793238462643383… and is the circumference of any circle divided by its diameter. This year Pi Day falls on a Tuesday so we are going to celebrate PI Day the Saturday before the event.

Event Charity: Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God's love into action by building homes, communities and hope. GGBHfH is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.  Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

To receive a shirt in the correct size registration must be completed by Feb 25th

Again we look forward to you joining us for the Pi race. All proceeds from this race will be donated to Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

Posted by: Brian Danzinger

For more community events and District 11 information, visit http://www.briandanzinger.com
End
Source:Brian Danzinger - District 11
Email:***@briandanzinger.com Email Verified
