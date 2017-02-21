News By Tag
Brian Danzinger Announces "PI Day 5K"
Join Brian Danzinger and Habitat For Humanity as we run to help build homes in our community
Pi Day Run/Walk
The Leonardo da Vinci School (Green Bay's school for Gifted Learners) Race Board is planning it's second annual Pi Day Run. Being new to the community we are taking on initiatives to have an impact that make a difference. We are Altruistic - We give back to the community. The run will take place in Green Bay and be open to the public. This project is being organized by fifth graders, who will work out all the details of the race from designing the t-shirt , creating sponsorship levels, meeting with city and county officials, mapping out the race route, signing up runners, voting on a charity along with all race day details.
Why a Pi Run?
The number Pi is approximately equal to 3.141592653589793238462643383…
Event Charity: Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God's love into action by building homes, communities and hope. GGBHfH is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.
To receive a shirt in the correct size registration must be completed by Feb 25th
Again we look forward to you joining us for the Pi race. All proceeds from this race will be donated to Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.
Posted by: Brian Danzinger
For more community events and District 11 information, visit http://www.briandanzinger.com
