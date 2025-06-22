Follow on Google News
Unveiling the Heybike Galaxy: A Revolutionary Ebike Experience at Eurobike 2025
By: Heybike
The Galaxy Series is a testament to Heybike's commitment to innovation and excellence in Ebike technology and design. Comprising five distinct models, this unified series is crafted to meet a diverse array of riding needs and preferences, whether city commuting, leisurely rides, or thrilling off-road adventures. Each model in the Galaxy family boasts unique features while sharing the same DNA in performance, reliability, and style. Let's delve into the captivating world of the Galaxy series:
Galaxy T: The ultimate companion for outdoor enthusiasts and long-distance travelers. With its robust power and practical functionality, the Galaxy T is designed to conquer all types of terrains as well as provide a comfortable, efficient riding experience for those who crave exploration.
Galaxy C: Tailored for daily commuters and urban riders, the Galaxy C's use of an internal gear system ensures a smooth, hassle-free ride, making it an ideal choice for navigating through city streets and traffic.
Galaxy K: A compact and stylish bike that combines versatility with elegance, the Galaxy K is perfect for everyday city use, offering convenience along with a touch of sophistication for riders who value both form and function.
Galaxy M: Built for mountain biking enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers, the Galaxy M eMTB delivers high efficiency and a smooth shifting experience, enabling riders to tackle challenging mountain trails with confidence.
Galaxy X: A reliable workhorse for serious adventurers and heavy load haulers. The Galaxy X's high carrying capacity and sturdy construction make it capable of handling demanding tasks and long journeys.
Powerful Performance
At the heart of the Galaxy series is the self-developed Galaxy eDrive System, a powerhouse that combines a dependable motor, LCD display, and power-drive system to deliver strong performance and long-lasting capabilities. The Galaxy T, M, and X models are equipped with the noteworthy Shimano 9-speed gear shifter and the Galaxy Venus Plus motor with 100 N·m of torque. The Galaxy C models feature the Shimano Nexus Inner 7-speed gear shifter and Galaxy Venus motor system with 80 N·m of torque, while Galaxy K versions possess the same motor with a Shimano 9-speed shifter. The 500Wh long-range battery, seamlessly integrated into the bike frame and fully detachable, provides riders with the freedom to go wherever their journey takes them. This perfect balance of acceleration, power, and range sets the Galaxy series apart in the Ebike market.
Reliable, Durable Design
Quality and durability are paramount for the Galaxy series. All models feature Shimano gear shifters, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, and Schwalbe tires, ensuring a longer lifespan and reduced maintenance costs. The Galaxy T, and M models utilize SR Suntour front hydraulic forks for a more comfortable riding experience. The Selle Royal saddle and VELO handlebars add a special touch to these models, while the adjustable stems on Galaxy C & X models enhance user-friendliness. The hexagonal support frame design and 12mm Thru Axle technology, typically used in professional sport bikes, provide incredible sturdiness and stability. With a 125kg carrying capacity (Galaxy X 150kg carrying capacity), these bikes are well-equipped for transporting groceries, bags, and more.
Aesthetic, Practical Appeal
The Galaxy Series doesn't just perform exceptionally well, it also turns heads with its aesthetic appeal. The turning lights integrated into the frame design, located at the rear derailleur, not only enhance the bike's visual appeal but also improve rider safety by making them more visible to others. Galaxy T and K bikes offer specialized rear rack options, while the Galaxy X Series features an integrated rear rack design. All rear racks utilize the MIK Click Go System, allowing riders to securely mount a variety of accessories like baskets, child seats, or dog baskets with ease. The integrated dropout and unique body design of each Galaxy model makes them visually stand out and provides a level of variation from traditional bike frames while at the same time ensuring compactness.
We are proud to announce that the Galaxy T and Galaxy K models have been honored with the 2025 German Design Award. Galaxy K also has been honored with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. These prestigious recognitions highlight the Galaxy T and K's exceptional design; seamlessly blending engineering aesthetics with practical functionality, and offering a sustainable and intelligent mobility experience for riders worldwide.
Leading a New Eco-Friendly Lifestyle
The Galaxy Series represents more than just a collection of Ebikes; it embodies a lifestyle dedicated to sustainability and environmental consciousness. The packaging of Galaxy bikes is designed with both sustainability and creativity in mind. This packaging utilizes eco-friendly, recyclable materials like corrugated cardboard and biodegradable wrapping paper and tape, significantly reducing the environmental impact. What's more, the packaging panels feature pre-designed outlines that can be transformed into DIY crafting projects, making unboxing a fun and memorable activity for families and friends. The different boxes even contain various animal designs, adding an element of surprise and enjoyment to the unboxing experience.
As we prepare to showcase the Galaxy series at the Eurobike Showcase, we invite you to join us in experiencing the future of Ebike technology and design. This series is not just about getting from point A to point B; it's about embracing a new way of living—a lifestyle that combines performance, reliability, style, and sustainability. Whether you're a city dweller, an outdoor adventurer, or a commuting professional, there's a Galaxy model perfect for you. Visit us at Eurobike and discover how the Galaxy series can transform your riding experience and provide a more eco-friendly, exciting two-wheeled future.
About Heybike
Heybike is a fast-growing global brand with over 200,000 riders in 4 years. With advanced products and eco-friendly bikes, Heybike aims to inspire people to break routines and let their joy out.
