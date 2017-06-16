 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Brian Danzinger Joins 5th Annual Fly A Kite Fest

Local personalities will participate in the annual "Running Of The Bols" Race
 
 
brian-danzinger
brian-danzinger
GREEN BAY, Wis. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- See kites of all shapes and sizes fill the sky at Arnie Wolff Soccer Complex in a FREE and family friendly event to benefit amily And Childcare Resources of N.E.W.. Take part in a full day of excitement that features Stunt Kite demonstrations, Yoga class under the kites, a Raffle drawing, Candy Drop, Kid's Crafts, special appearances by Princesses, and more. Plus, local celebrities and personalities will be challenging each other in another annual "Running Of The Bols". Participants will race down the field draggin a 12 foot by 12 foot kite behind them. Past racers have included Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt, Green Bay City Council Member Brian Lee Danzinger, Scott Clark of Yelp, and other active Brown County members.So Join us for "5th Annual Fly A Kite Fest" this Saturday, June 24th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Full list of activities include:

- Giant Show and Precision Stunt Kite Demonstrations

- Kids' Kite Decorating

- Activities for Kids

- Sash and Bow Photo Booth

- Running of the Bols for Kids

- 10:00 a.m.- Noon - Chance to meet Princess My Party Princesses

- 10 :30 a.m.- Princess My Party Performance

- 12:30 p.m.- Blindfolded Mr. Potato Head Race

- 1:00 p.m. - Candy Drop

- 1:30 p.m. - Celeb Running of the Bols

- 2 p.m. - Announcement of Born to Fly Raffle Winners

Kites will be available for sale by Unique Flying Objects

3 p.m.- Yoga under the kites

Shuttle to run from Celebration Church and Arnie Wolff from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM approximately every 10 minutes.

Full details at: http://www.fcrnew.org/our-events/fly-a-kite-fest/
Source:Brian Danzinger - Green Bay District 11
Email:***@briandanzinger.com Email Verified
Tags:Kite festival, Brian Danzinger, Brown County
Industry:Family
Location:Green Bay - Wisconsin - United States
