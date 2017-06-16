News By Tag
Brian Danzinger Joins 5th Annual Fly A Kite Fest
Local personalities will participate in the annual "Running Of The Bols" Race
Full list of activities include:
- Giant Show and Precision Stunt Kite Demonstrations
- Kids' Kite Decorating
- Activities for Kids
- Sash and Bow Photo Booth
- Running of the Bols for Kids
- 10:00 a.m.- Noon - Chance to meet Princess My Party Princesses
- 10 :30 a.m.- Princess My Party Performance
- 12:30 p.m.- Blindfolded Mr. Potato Head Race
- 1:00 p.m. - Candy Drop
- 1:30 p.m. - Celeb Running of the Bols
- 2 p.m. - Announcement of Born to Fly Raffle Winners
Kites will be available for sale by Unique Flying Objects
3 p.m.- Yoga under the kites
Shuttle to run from Celebration Church and Arnie Wolff from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM approximately every 10 minutes.
Full details at: http://www.fcrnew.org/
