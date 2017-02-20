 
Industry News





Beyond Blue now available in audible format

Heart pumping thriller to keep you moving throughout your day
 
 
Austin S. Camacho
Austin S. Camacho
 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- This novel is about a privately funded detective agency whose only purpose is to help police officers in trouble. The story follows four of the agency's cases, which overlap and intersect. There is an undercover officer in danger of being drawn into a life of crime, a crooked lawyer who is destroying police careers by making arresting officers appear to have violated criminals' rights, a cop's wife who accuses him of abusing their daughter, and a retired police detective who is now in charge of airport security and could lose his job because of a drug smuggling incident. Pursuing these cases is a team of unique and intriguing detectives. The agency's director, the enigmatic Paul Gorman, sits at the center of the action, pulling the strings and directing the team and to solve each troubling case.

Reviews for Beyond Blue

"Beyond Blue features one of the most daring and innovative premises of any crime novel in years.  A multi-plotted thriller focusing on law enforcement types in dire straits, Austin Camacho's latest resonates with great storytelling on every level, filled with a wildly colorful and unique mix of characters. Beyond Blue fills every criteria of the breakout book it deserves to be, evoking memories of Joseph Wambaugh with just enough Robert Crais and Michael Connolly thrown in for good measure.  Simply stated, Beyond Blue is beyond great!"

-Jon Land, bestselling author of Strong Darkness

"In BEYOND BLUE, Austin Camacho has created fiction that I wish was real.  The idea of a private investigation firm dedicated to keeping honest cops out of a jam (or throwing dirty ones to the wolves) is brilliant.  Fast paced, with great story lines and memorable, tough characters, BEYOND BLUE is why we read thrillers.  This is Camacho's best work yet!"

-John Gilstrap, author of END GAME and the Jonathan Grave thriller series

Austin S. Camacho is the author of six novels about Washington Dc-based private eye Hannibal Jones, five in the Stark and O'Brien international adventure-thriller series, and the detective novel, Beyond Blue. His short stories have been featured in several anthologies including Dying in a Winter Wonderland – an Independent Mystery Booksellers Association Top Ten Bestseller for 2008 - and he is featured in the Edgar nominated African American Mystery Writers: A Historical and Thematic Study by Frankie Y. Bailey.

For review copies, book signings, interviews or author events for Intrigue Publishing LLC please contact Susan McBride at info@intriguepublishing.com

Media Contact
Intrigue Publishing LLC
Susan McBride
info@intriguepublishing.com
