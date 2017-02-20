News By Tag
Beyond Blue now available in audible format
Heart pumping thriller to keep you moving throughout your day
Reviews for Beyond Blue
"Beyond Blue features one of the most daring and innovative premises of any crime novel in years. A multi-plotted thriller focusing on law enforcement types in dire straits, Austin Camacho's latest resonates with great storytelling on every level, filled with a wildly colorful and unique mix of characters. Beyond Blue fills every criteria of the breakout book it deserves to be, evoking memories of Joseph Wambaugh with just enough Robert Crais and Michael Connolly thrown in for good measure. Simply stated, Beyond Blue is beyond great!"
-Jon Land, bestselling author of Strong Darkness
"In BEYOND BLUE, Austin Camacho has created fiction that I wish was real. The idea of a private investigation firm dedicated to keeping honest cops out of a jam (or throwing dirty ones to the wolves) is brilliant. Fast paced, with great story lines and memorable, tough characters, BEYOND BLUE is why we read thrillers. This is Camacho's best work yet!"
-John Gilstrap, author of END GAME and the Jonathan Grave thriller series
Austin S. Camacho is the author of six novels about Washington Dc-based private eye Hannibal Jones, five in the Stark and O'Brien international adventure-thriller series, and the detective novel, Beyond Blue. His short stories have been featured in several anthologies including Dying in a Winter Wonderland – an Independent Mystery Booksellers Association Top Ten Bestseller for 2008 - and he is featured in the Edgar nominated African American Mystery Writers: A Historical and Thematic Study by Frankie Y. Bailey.
For review copies, book signings, interviews or author events for Intrigue Publishing LLC please contact Susan McBride at info@intriguepublishing.com
Media Contact
Intrigue Publishing LLC
Susan McBride
info@intriguepublishing.com
