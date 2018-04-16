 
April 2018





Intrigue To Release the 3rd in The Cole and Callahan Thriller Series

 
 
9781940758831
978194075883
FREMONT, N.H. - April 21, 2018 - PRLog -- Intrigue is proud to release the third book in the Cole and Callahan Thriller Series by Patricia Hale.

Ashley Lambert jumped eighteen stories to her death. It's a clear-cut suicide. And Ashley's parents want to know why their flawless daughter would take her life. They've hired the PI team of Griff Cole and Britt Callahan to find the answers. When the investigation leads to performance enhancing drugs and blackmail, Ashley's coaches, peers and even her parents come into question. The disturbing truth is testimony to the lines that are crossed, and risks taken…in the name of love.

Meanwhile, when Britt sees the bruising on her neighbor's arm she can't let it go, and is working overtime to bring to light the violent behavior next door. The neighbor, Rhea McKenzie, has a secret. Bruises aren't the only thing she's hiding. When an off-hand comment discloses a connection to Ashley Lambert the two cases become entwined, setting off an unstoppable chain of events. Britt is sucked into an alliance with Rhea and forced to make decisions that challenge her ethics, threaten her relationship and in the end, may cost her everything.

Intrigue Publishing brings you books that will keep you guessing until the very end. Check out all of Intrigue's books on Amazon.
You will find the rest of the series here https://tinyurl.com/y9ks3dj7

