Local Bookstore Event Boosts the Red Cross

blood and needles

Media Contact

Susan McBride

513-290-3376

***@gmail.com Susan McBride513-290-3376

End

-- The Hatters Bookshop is supporting their community this weekend with a fund raiser book signing to benefit the West Virginia Region of the American Red Cross. They will donate 20 percent of sales of the new appropriately-titled noveles, and author Billy Lyons will be on hand to sign copies of the book.In Blood and Needles, The last person 25-year-old junkie, Steven, expected to meet was Anna Marie, an alluring stranger who turns out to be a fellow drug user. . . and a vampire. Anna Marie offers him a membership in the seductive world of The Morphia Clan, a group of vampires as devoted to using narcotics as they are to drinking blood. Steven soon falls in love with Anna Marie, whose vampire throne is threatened from outside forces and from within. With treachery and betrayal around every corner, Steven is soon fighting to save not only his own life but also the life of the vampire he loves.In addition to author events like this one, The Hatters Bookshop offers a large variety of previously loved fiction and non-fiction books. From classics to recent bestsellers, they have something for all ages and tastes!Readers can get their signed copies of, Meet author Billy Lyons and support the Red Cross this Saturday at The Hatters Bookshop, 935 Mercer Street, Princeton, West Virginia starting at 2pm.