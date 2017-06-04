News By Tag
Writers Center Hosts Self-Publishing Roundtable
Writers should bring all of their questions about the pros and cons of self-publishing to the roundtable discussion led by PR Consultant Cherrie Woods. In addition to Camacho, her guests include Romantic Suspense Author Dee Lawrence and Graphic Designer Rodney Herring.
Camacho has been self-published and published by a small press. Today he is part owner of Intrigue Publishing, a small press in Maryland. He is the author of six novels about Washington Dc-based private eye Hannibal Jones, five in the Stark and O'Brien international adventure-thriller series, and the detective novel, Beyond Blue. His short stories have been featured in several anthologies including Dying in a Winter Wonderland – an Independent Mystery Booksellers Association Top Ten Bestseller for 2008.
The self-publishing roundtable is Saturday June 17 in The Writers Center at 921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington DC from 1pm to 3pm. Authors wanting to attend should pre-register for this event at http://www.writer.org
