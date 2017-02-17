 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Company introduces Data Recovery Technology to recover lost data from hard drive or USB devices

PartitionRecoverySoftware.org Company introduces cost effective and reliable Partition Recovery Software for Windows to recover data lost due to various cases from system hard disk drive and various USB mass storage drives.
 
 
Partition Recovery Software for Windows
Partition Recovery Software for Windows
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are worried about how to get back your lost or deleted files and folder data from any types of data storage media. Don't worry, PartitionRecoverySoftware.org Company launched affordable Partition Recovery Software for Windows to recover deleted, formatted, corrupted and inaccessible data from system hard drive and various types of removable USB mass storage devices. Data recovery software provides complete solution to get back all missing files and folder data from hard disk drive, pen drive, thumb drive, flash drive, memory cards, memory sticks, external hard drive, portable media players, digital camera, mobile phones and other USB storage drives.

Data recovery software is developed with advance disk scanning mechanism to search and recover data saved in different file formats from system hard drive or removable mass storage media. Files recovery application provides various data searching modes including Basic Search, Deep Search, Photo Search and Signature Search to recover lost data. Software provides option to browse destination path where you want to save all recovered files and folder data at specified location on computer. Software supports data recovery in all data loss reasons such as:

• Logically crashed hard disk
• Formatted flash drive data
• Power fault
• Permanently deleted data
• Emptied recycle bin data
• Files corrupted due to virus attack
• Improper system shutdown
• Accidentally deleted data by human mistake

Salient features of Partition Recovery Software for Windows:

1. Software easily installs on all latest versions of Windows OS like XP/Vista/7/8/10.
2. Provide simple and highly interactive graphical user interface easy to use.
3. Support all major brands of Hard Disk Drive including Western Digital, Samsung, Hitachi, Seagate, IBM etc.
4. Facilitate to recover data from entire disk or selected sectors range.
5. Recover different types of files includes image files, video files, audio files, text files and other files of all extensions.
6. Allow user to recover data from different capacity of data storage media.
7. Software is compatible with all brands of removable USB drives including Kingston, Toshiba, Sony, Samsung, SanDisk, Transcend, Moserbaer, Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm, Cruzer and more.

For more information:
Visit: www.partitionrecoverysoftware.org
Email: support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org

Contact
PartitionRecoverySoftware.org
9868337762
support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org
End
