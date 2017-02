Company offers Recover Data from NTFS Partition to recover lost and deleted data

Recover Data from NTFS Partition program recovers deleted or lost data from hard drives partitioned by NTFS file system.

NTFS Data Recovery Software

Contact

PartitionRecoverySoftware.org

9868337762

support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org PartitionRecoverySoftware.org9868337762

End

-- Recover Data from NTFS Partition software provides three data searching modes which include Basic Search, Deep Search and Signature Search to search and recover lost data from NTFS partitioned hard drive. NTFS data recovery tool restores deleted data in terms of text files, audio files, video files and pictures. Software supports all major hard disk standards such as ATA, SATA, PATA, IDE, EIDE etc. Disk data recovery software for NTFS is compatible with any storage capacity of hard disk.Recover Data from NTFS Partition software provides facility to recover lost files which are saved in different file formats such as txt, pdf, html, ppt, jpeg, gif, bmp, png, aac, mp3, mov and wav etc. NTFS data recovery tool provides facility to recover lost file and folders due to common data loss reasons such as accidental file deletion, logically crashed hard disk, corrupted root directory, improper system shutdown and virus attack. Data Recovery Software restores recovered data at user defined location for further needs. NTFS data recovery utility is user friendly and easy to understand.1. Software supports all major hard disk manufacturers like Seagate, Toshiba, Western digital, Quantum, IBM etc.2. NTFS Data Recovery Software supports all major file extensions like doc, txt, html, pdf, aac, mp3, jpeg, png, gif etc.3. Provides facility to recover lost data in major data loss conditions.4. Software facilitates users to save recovered data at user specified location for future reference.5. No technical expertise required to operate the program.Visit: www.partitionrecoverysoftware.org Email: support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org