News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Company offers Recover Data from NTFS Partition to recover lost and deleted data
Recover Data from NTFS Partition program recovers deleted or lost data from hard drives partitioned by NTFS file system.
Recover Data from NTFS Partition software provides facility to recover lost files which are saved in different file formats such as txt, pdf, html, ppt, jpeg, gif, bmp, png, aac, mp3, mov and wav etc. NTFS data recovery tool provides facility to recover lost file and folders due to common data loss reasons such as accidental file deletion, logically crashed hard disk, corrupted root directory, improper system shutdown and virus attack. Data Recovery Software restores recovered data at user defined location for further needs. NTFS data recovery utility is user friendly and easy to understand.
Software Features:
1. Software supports all major hard disk manufacturers like Seagate, Toshiba, Western digital, Quantum, IBM etc.
2. NTFS Data Recovery Software supports all major file extensions like doc, txt, html, pdf, aac, mp3, jpeg, png, gif etc.
3. Provides facility to recover lost data in major data loss conditions.
4. Software facilitates users to save recovered data at user specified location for future reference.
5. No technical expertise required to operate the program.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.partitionrecoverysoftware.org
Email: support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org
Contact
PartitionRecoverySoftware.org
9868337762
support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse