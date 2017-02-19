News By Tag
Company releases Drive Recovery Software to recover lost files from FAT formatted hard drive
PartitionRecoverySoftware.org Company developed cost effective and reliable Drive Recovery Software to recover lost files and folder data from hard drive which partitioned by FAT16 and FAT32 file system.
Windows FAT file recovery software is compatible with all major brands of hard disk drive including Samsung, Hitachi, IBM, Seagate, Western Digital, Maxtor, Quantum and other manufacturers. Software uses advance disk scanning mechanism to deeply scan drive to search and recover lost data within few minutes. FAT partition hard drive recovery software facilitates to recover data due to accidental file deletion, improper system shutdown, logically crashed or corrupted hard drive, virus attack, human error, power failure, software/hardware malfunctioning and other data loss cases. Software also provides facility to recover data even if "Drive not formatted" message displayed on PC screen.
Key characteristics of Drive Recovery Software:
1. Software works with all major standard of hard disk including IDE, EIDE, SATA, ATA, SCSI etc.
2. Support all file extensions including JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, DOC, PPT, PDF, TXT, PPT, MP3, MP4, MPEG, AVI, WMF, WAV and more.
3. Provide preview facility to view all recovered files and folder data before final recovery.
4. Provide option to browse destination path in computer where user can save recovered data at specified location.
5. Software allows user to recover files with long file name.
6. Facilitate to easily recover compressed or encrypted files and folders from partitioned hard disk.
7. Support all latest versions of Windows OS including XP/Vista/7/8/
8. Not require any technical training or skills to operate software.
For more information:
Visit: www.partitionrecoverysoftware.org
Email: support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org
Contact
PartitionRecoverySoftware.org
9868337762
support@partitionrecoverysoftware.org
