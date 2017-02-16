 
Uncle P. To Host 'the Attic Show' On 24th February

Oldies but goldies will be played this friday only on hna network
 
 
RICHMOND, Va. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- HNA Network has announced that Uncle P. will be hosting 'The Attic' show this Friday, 24th February, 2017. The show streams of HNA Network and the title of this week's show is 'Movie Themes Songs; 70s & 80s.' Uncle P will play the sounds of the big screen blockbuster movies of the 70s and 80s this week and will take the listeners on the classic dance floor. According to the program schedule of HNA Network, the show will be streamed at 12:00 PM as Uncle P. will let the listeners experience the ultimate travel.

"I am excited to host the Attic Show for the great movie soundtracks for the audience this Friday." said Uncle P. while discussing about the show. "I know the nostalgic feeling those evergreen hits give you and I am sure that the listeners will enjoy it to the fullest." he added. According to a representative of HNA Network, this will be an experience like never before and fans of music will enjoy it to the fullest.

Classic movie theme songs will be played, including 'Sat Night Fever, in Ocean Waters with Jaws' and 'On the 70's streets with 'Superfly' along with many other well-known movie theme songs soundtracks. Other song tracks include 80s 'Fame' 'Fight the power'. Fans are already excited and sharing this news with their friends and family so that they can tune in and join Uncle P. as he takes them back to the golden era consisting of four great decades from 60's to 90's.

HNA Network is a subsidiary of PDS Entertainment, LLC parent company that is based in Richmond, Virginia. Since 2009, the network has aired quality content for its fans and has featured many great artists from American soul. Singers, comedians, actors and entertainers from all the states have been a part of this amazing show as it grew over the last decade to entertain its fan base. The eight-year history has also witnessed many great shows aired through the network. More details about the program schedule are available on the website of HNA Network. https://hnanetwork.com/program-schedules

