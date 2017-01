Country singer/songwriter PDS announces new single, "Love Love Love" with latest album

Song recalls life, love, and laughter from the artist's life

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Love

* Infertility

* Music Industry:

* Media Location:

* Richmond - Virginia - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

PDS ENT

***@netzero.com PDS ENT

End

-- Country singer and songwriter PDS's latest album release,, features a song near and dear to the artists' heart, titled "Love Love Love." The song humorously recalls a rather frustrating time in PDS's life, when he and his wife were newly married and first discovered infertility issues between them.The solution? After seven years of trips to the doctor, and endless advice from friends, they came to a simple solution: lots of sex, all the time. The result? After a few months, away from each other due to military deployment, the couple reunited overseas and sparks flew. A few months later, babies born.The song's catchy beat coupled with PDS's deep, melodic country drawl form a perfect marriage when describing the sweet and sour memories of the early days in PDS's marriage. The song echoes some flavors of contemporary pop country while still maintaining that classic feel of 80s and 90s country music.Throughout "Love, Love, Love," PDS examines his lack of intimacy as a root cause from much of the heartache and struggle in the young couple's marriage. "If I could do it all over, there are a few things I would do a bit differently in my life, so I talk about those things a bit in 'Love, Love, Love,' while at the same time trying to capture and express the excitement of young love."Video: https://youtu.be/ A6ghlwgtoPY Those interested in learning more about PDS, his work, and his upcoming release can listen to five gratitude tracks and samples for free right now on iTunes and Amazon at https://itunes.apple.com/ album/id1177787422? ls=1&app= ... and https://www.amazon.com/Old-Country-PDS/dp/B01N0F3FK6/http://myoldcountry.com