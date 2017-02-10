The Attic 'Shades of Love' Fiery Tracks 60s-90s February 17, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m

The theme of the HNA Network show is Shades of Love, Fiery Tracks 60s -90s. The show will include old love songs by celebrated singers, like Whitney H, Candy S, Bobby B, 2 Pac, Luther V, Teddy P...