The Attic 'Shades of Love' Fiery Tracks 60s-90s February 17, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m

The theme of the HNA Network show is Shades of Love, Fiery Tracks 60s -90s. The show will include old love songs by celebrated singers, like Whitney H, Candy S, Bobby B, 2 Pac, Luther V, Teddy P...
 
 
RICHMOND, Va. - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Attic' Shades of Love, aims at entertaining a huge audience with old love songs. The songs will be from different eras.  The program will include love songs of all types, like soul songs of 60's, disco songs of 70s, smooth songs of 80s, and even the hip-hop songs of 90s.

This Attic w/ Uncle P will take you to steamy love tracks sung by well-known artists of that time, including Whitney H, Candy S, Bobby B, 2 Pac, Luther V, Teddy P. The songs will include love songs of early to the wild times.

Shades of Love will ignite romance in even the most dry people. It will create harmony in your life, releasing the stress of daily routine life. Just tune into The Shades of Love to listen the all-time favorites of thousands of people in the world. Though, the songs are old, but youngsters also love them, especially the hip-hop songs.

Looking at everyone's taste, HNA Network started the old tracks. In this age of technology, and fast life, people are really getting mechanical and they need some fantasy in their lives. Love songs of all types will make you stress free even if it's for a little time.

To hear the songs, you can tune into Attic with Uncle P Fridays 12 p.m. to 1a.m

You can also visit   https://hnanetwork.com/program-schedules  to know more about the week show coined 'Shades of Love.'

