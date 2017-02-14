 
News By Tag
* Car Engine Efficiency
* Nanotechnology For Cars
* Clean Energy Car
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


TriboTEX Employs the Power of Nanotechnology to Improve the Efficiency of Old Vehicles

TriboTEX has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring to the market their environmentally-friendly nanoparticle-based applicator which reverses engine wear and makes old cars last longer.
 
 
Tribotex
Tribotex
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Car Engine Efficiency
Nanotechnology For Cars
Clean Energy Car

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Seattle - Washington - US

Subject:
Products

SEATTLE - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- An average age of vehicles on American roads is 11.6 years, and the segment of old vehicles is growing faster than any other categories. It leads to a number of problems including an increase in carbon dioxide emission due to engine's excessive heating and low efficiency. One-third of the world energy output is lost due to friction. The majority of currently used lubricants are not efficient; they don't last long and are not environmentally-friendly.

TriboTEX has come up with a solution which not only reduces friction – it repairs the damage and reverses engine wear. The innovation is based on adding synthetic anisotropic nanoparticles to lubricating oils to create a self-forming thick protective coating for engine's internal components. Nanoparticles are flat and have two functionally different sides: Sticky to attach to the surface and reinforce it, and slippery to reduce friction. Their application results in 10 times reduction in friction, increased fuel efficiency, horsepower, lower maintenance costs, reduced engine noise and ultimately – increases the vehicle's lifespan.

TriboTEX, the technology behind the company that was founded in 2010, has received more than a million dollars in research funding from the National Science Foundation,  NASA, U.S. Department of Energy, Hydropower Research Foundation, and won a number of prestigious science competitions.

"We've designed TriboTEX as a clean energy solution to help fight pollution while saving money on machinery repairs and replacement. Our technology is applicable to industrial equipment such as wind turbines as well as to the consumer market," said the company's CTO Dr. Pavlo Rudenko, Ph.D.

The inventors used the funds to complete the research and make the material for mass production. Now, they are running a crowdfunding campaign (http://www.tribotex.com/ks/) on Kickstarter to bring the product to the market. The campaign reached its goal on the first day and now, with more than three weeks to go, has more than 760 backers excited to receive the product with a significant discount.

TriboTEX will be available for sale this summer at $99. The Kickstarter backers have a unique opportunity to get it early (as soon as in March of 2017) for only $50. The application is fast and easy. It starts working on repairing the vehicle's engine right away and lasts for 40,000 miles.

To learn more about TriboTEX, visit the project's page on Kickstarter: http://www.tribotex.com/ks/.

Contact the team by email: Carl Holder carlgh@tribotex.com, Pavlo Rudenko, Ph.D., pashar@tribotex.com Or by phone: 509-339-3737

The company's address: 1008 S East st. Colfax, WA

Website: http://www.tribotex.com/

Contact
Carl Holder
***@tribotex.com
End
Source:TriboTEX
Email:***@tribotex.com
Tags:Car Engine Efficiency, Nanotechnology For Cars, Clean Energy Car
Industry:Automotive
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Crowdfund Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share