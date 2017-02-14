News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TriboTEX Employs the Power of Nanotechnology to Improve the Efficiency of Old Vehicles
TriboTEX has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring to the market their environmentally-friendly nanoparticle-based applicator which reverses engine wear and makes old cars last longer.
TriboTEX has come up with a solution which not only reduces friction – it repairs the damage and reverses engine wear. The innovation is based on adding synthetic anisotropic nanoparticles to lubricating oils to create a self-forming thick protective coating for engine's internal components. Nanoparticles are flat and have two functionally different sides: Sticky to attach to the surface and reinforce it, and slippery to reduce friction. Their application results in 10 times reduction in friction, increased fuel efficiency, horsepower, lower maintenance costs, reduced engine noise and ultimately – increases the vehicle's lifespan.
TriboTEX, the technology behind the company that was founded in 2010, has received more than a million dollars in research funding from the National Science Foundation, NASA, U.S. Department of Energy, Hydropower Research Foundation, and won a number of prestigious science competitions.
"We've designed TriboTEX as a clean energy solution to help fight pollution while saving money on machinery repairs and replacement. Our technology is applicable to industrial equipment such as wind turbines as well as to the consumer market," said the company's CTO Dr. Pavlo Rudenko, Ph.D.
The inventors used the funds to complete the research and make the material for mass production. Now, they are running a crowdfunding campaign (http://www.tribotex.com/
TriboTEX will be available for sale this summer at $99. The Kickstarter backers have a unique opportunity to get it early (as soon as in March of 2017) for only $50. The application is fast and easy. It starts working on repairing the vehicle's engine right away and lasts for 40,000 miles.
To learn more about TriboTEX, visit the project's page on Kickstarter:
Contact the team by email: Carl Holder carlgh@tribotex.com, Pavlo Rudenko, Ph.D., pashar@tribotex.com Or by phone: 509-339-3737
The company's address: 1008 S East st. Colfax, WA
Website: http://www.tribotex.com/
Contact
Carl Holder
***@tribotex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse