Chemion Will Showcase Their Smartphone Connected LED Glasses at SXSW
Chemion will exhibit at the South by Southwest Trade Show on March 12 – March 15, 2017, to present their app-controlled LED glasses that are designed to display messages and animation.
Chemion's ergonomic design allows wearing them over regular glasses. The creator can play their content for eight hours straight and built-in memory allows to save up to five different designs ahead of time. The action is powered by two AAA batteries, so there is no need to charge the glasses daily. The device is available on Amazon.com for $69.
Chemion has received great attention in the UK because of celebrities such as Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne, and Louis Walsh, wore the glasses on The UK X Factor season 13 Finale. Chemion is also beloved as a trendy costume item, Wrench, and has been very popular at festivals, for example, UMF and MAMA.
"With Chemion, anyone can bring their imagination to life, express their personality and emotions. This is a perfect device for Millenials who have an active social life and are not afraid of being in the epicenter of attention. You can wear them in a club, at a concert or to a stadium to cheer up your favorite team. Chemion is a great conversation starter and a desirable gift for those who are young at heart." said Dong Hoon Lee, the company's founder and CEO.
SXSW is best known for attracting creative people from around the world, blending diverse topics and industries to celebrate innovation and to discover rising stars.The attendees will be able to meet the Chemion's team and try the glasses on at the SXSW Trade Show in the Austin Convention Center (Level 1, Exhibit Hall 3, Korea Pavilion Booth).
