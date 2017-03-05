 
Chemion Will Showcase Their Smartphone Connected LED Glasses at SXSW

Chemion will exhibit at the South by Southwest Trade Show on March 12 – March 15, 2017, to present their app-controlled LED glasses that are designed to display messages and animation.
 
 
CHEMION LED Glasses
CHEMION LED Glasses
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Chemion glasses feature 210 LED lights, multi-language support, and simple, intuitive interface to unleash user's creativity. The App, available for Apple and Android mobile devices, allows anyone to type simple messages or design special effects with a touch of a button. The owner can download animations from the library, created by other people and upload their own creations (http://creator.chemi-on.com/) to share them with the world. By synchronizing the music on a connected smartphone, a user can display various equalizer images.

Chemion's ergonomic design allows wearing them over regular glasses. The creator can play their content for eight hours straight and built-in memory allows to save up to five different designs ahead of time. The action is powered by two AAA batteries, so there is no need to charge the glasses daily. The device is available on Amazon.com for $69.

Chemion has received great attention in the UK because of celebrities such as Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne, and Louis Walsh, wore the glasses on The UK X Factor season 13 Finale.  Chemion is also beloved as a trendy costume item, Wrench, and has been very popular at festivals, for example, UMF and MAMA.

"With Chemion, anyone can bring their imagination to life, express their personality and emotions. This is a perfect device for Millenials who have an active social life and are not afraid of being in the epicenter of attention. You can wear them in a club, at a concert or to a stadium to cheer up your favorite team. Chemion is a great conversation starter and a desirable gift for those who are young at heart." said Dong Hoon Lee, the company's founder and CEO.

SXSW is best known for attracting creative people from around the world, blending diverse topics and industries to celebrate innovation and to discover rising stars.The attendees will be able to meet the Chemion's team and try the glasses on at the SXSW Trade Show in the Austin Convention Center (Level 1, Exhibit Hall 3, Korea Pavilion Booth).

To learn more about the product visit Chemion's website: http://www.chemi-on.com/index_en.html.
Contact Chemion by email: contact@chemi-on.com or by phone +82-70-7726-8728
The company's address: 419, West Hall, 152, Jukjeon-ro, Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, 16890 Korea

Media Contact
Chemion
contact@chemi-on.com
