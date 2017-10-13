News By Tag
Rapael Smart Glove Has Won a 2017 Popular Science "Best of What's New" Award
NEOFECT, an American-Korean healthcare technology company, has won a prestigious "Best of What's New" Award in the Health category.
NEOFECT's Rapael Smart Glove has been chosen as a winner in the Health category. It was designed in 2015 in South Korea. Since then, it has been successfully employed in a number of hospitals such as Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and received numerous recognitions including this year's Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award and AARP Innovation Champions Category Award.
The Smart Glove system has been designed to advance rehabilitation process for patients with neurological and musculoskeletal injuries including strokes. It consists of an exo-glove with built-in sensors and artificial intelligence software which creates game-based training, evaluates the progress, and instantly adjusts the program based on the client's performance.
Caregivers monitor the effectiveness of the rehabilitation through visual progress reports and can combine various games based on the client's goals. Patients stay positive and engaged and are more likely to complete the therapy due to the gamification element.
Since 2017, individuals can continue their rehabilitation program after they are released from healthcare facilities. The Rapael Smart Glove is available for rent at $99 per month, offering significant financial and time savings as well as improved efficiency wcj coupled with traditional therapy.
"The Best of What's New awards honor the innovations that shape the future," says Joe Brown, Editor in Chief, Popular Science. "From life-saving technology to incredible space engineering to gadgets that are just breath-takingly cool, this is the best of what's new."
Founded in 1872, Popular Science is the world's largest science and technology magazine; with a circulation of 1.3 million and 6.8 million monthly readers. Each month, Popular Science reports on the intersection of science and everyday life, with an eye toward what' s new and why it matters. Popular Science is published by Bonnier Active Media, a subsidiary of Bonnier Corporation.
To learn more about NEOFECT, visit www.neofect.com
Press Contact: Anna Choi anna.choi@NEOFECT.com / +82 70-8852-6516 (tel:%2B82%2070-
US Office: 1499 Old Bayshore Hwy, Ste 243, Burlingame, CA 94010
Media Contact
Neofect/Anna Choi
anna.choi@neofect.com
