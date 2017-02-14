The Significance of Throwing Rice during Vidaai

 
Industry News





DELHI, India - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- 'Babul ki duayein leti ja, ja tujko sukhi sansar mile', the moment this iconic song plays, the scene of the vidaai ceremony of a bride from her father's household comes into the picture, the pain of separation airs in.

The Indian weddings take place with a plethora of rituals being performed at different events. They may appear to be outdated in comparison to the fast and modern life of today, but each of the rituals has a deep symbolic meaning which we may or may not know. You must have seen that the bride throws rice during the vidaai ceremony, but do you know why she does that? This archaic ritual also has deep roots and great significance attached to it. Let's explore the significance of throwing rice backwards in this post:

·         Thanksgiving

By throwing the rice in the backwards direction towards her mother, the bride showcases her gratitude towards her parents for nurturing her so well, with all the love and care since the time she entered the world.

·         Acknowledging her parent's love

The backwards throwing of rice also holds significance in terms of the bride acknowledging the unconditional love and care poured in by her parents and each and every member of her family throughout her life.

·         Prosperity

The rice is considered as symbolic of wealth and prosperity. By throwing rice in the backwards direction, the bride wishes for the continued prosperity of her parent's house. She wishes to the almighty that her parents should not suffer any kind of lack when she steps out of the house. The wealth and prosperity that was there when she was a part of the family should remain intact and even grow, even if she moves out.

·         To enter the new house with positivity

A positive attitude is of great significance. Indeed, it is not easy to leave your home where you spent your life right from the moment you opened your eyes and enter a new household. By throwing the rice behind her, the bride throws all the negative thoughts and rejuvenates herself with positive energy so that she enters her new home with a happy face and content self.

·         To ward off the evil

The ceremony of throwing the rice in the backwards direction is also associated with warding off the evil. This way she leaves all kind of spiritual debts behind her in her parent's household and enters her husband's household without any debt.

Vidaai is one ceremony which showcases bittersweet moment. The parents are happy to see their daughter marrying the man of her dreams, but at the same time, they have to bear the pain of seeing her go away. The joys are accompanied with tears, such is the Vidaai ceremony.  Read more at http://www.shaadiekhas.com/blog

