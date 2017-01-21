 
Latest Color Trends in Indian bridal wear

 
 
Latest Color Trends in Indian bridal wear
DELHI, India - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- With the bridal season in its full swing, you can see a lot of bridal wear here and there. The era of today calls for experimentation and the bridal wear does not lag behind. It's high time that the bridal wear moves from the likes of reds and maroons and enter into the new horizons of colors. Here are the awesome color trends that look ultra-graceful and fabulous on the bridal attire. Take a look:

·         White is right

The white is the new red for the fashionista brides. With Bollywood divas such as Soha Ali Khan rocking the trend, the Indian brides are opting for white to make a style statement of their own. There was a time when the colour white was not considered auspicious, but in today's time, the brides are able to shed the inhibitions and come out with something that looks simply phenomenal.

·         Refresh with Mint Green

Green is considered as an auspicious shade for the weddings. But a new splash of modern outlook is added to the traditional green and a new shade called mint green emerged. The shade mixes well with the Indian weather and gives a refreshing look. You can go for a mint green lehenga in sheer silk or chanderi to evoke romance in your bridal wear. To add a spark, consider adding a hint of pink to your lehenga, it will look utterly ravishing.

·         The vivacious orange/coral

Orange and its monotones have become the new favorite of the Indian brides. The colour orange gives a vivacious and bright look and gels well with the golden work usually done on the bridal attire. Considering the Indian skin tone, the coral shades gives a thumbs up look. You can go for a bridal attire done in the coral shade with the deadly combo of blue and pink. You can pair your coral lehenga with a peach dupatta to stand out.

·         Marsala is Bold

Marsala is the epitome of a bold personality. So, if you wish to portray your strong persona and make a remarkable and fearless entry to your wedding venue, this is your colour. Marsala can also be tagged as the colour of the season with a lot of brides picking up this colour. The colour stands out the best when paired with shades of blue.

·         Strike it with Beige

The beige is one colour which gives the ample freedom for trying embellishments and embroideries. None of the colour sparks such a connection with the handwork as is the colour beige. If you desire to go for a lighter tone and ditch the red, beige is what you may consider.

With much keen, we have put together the new palette of colours to choose from for the brides for their wedding day couture. Take your cue and showcase a fashionista like a look in some new colours.

