Pre-Wedding Fitness – DIY Exercises to Tone Up Before Wedding
· Run
First things first! The most essential and easiest of the lot is going for a run. You can put your favourite music and enjoy your running session in the park. The running session should last at least for an hour. If possible, also include stair running into your regime. Climbing stairs and running can bring a huge difference.
· Step-ups
Hold at least a 10-pound weight in both of your hands and stand in a straight position in front of, say, bench. Then use one of your legs to climb on it and climb down from it. Then, repeat the same procedure with the second leg. At least 15 repetitions with each leg will surely give some wonderful results.
· Twister crunch
If you have a flare dress for any of your wedding functions, you surely need to flaunt an hourglass figure. To tone up the midsection of the body, go for twister crunch. Simply sit with your knees in the bent position and feet flat on the floor. Take a band and hold it in front of the chest with arms extended and the shoulder moving apart. Lean the upper body and lift up the legs until they become parallel to the ground. Rotate the upper body to the right side with hands swinging around. You can go for 10 reps of this exercise.
· Plank pose
Do you want an absolutely flat belly that can be flaunted in a number of ways during the wedding or any of the pre-wedding functions? If that is the case, the plank pose is the best exercise which you must do for tightening the abs. Initially, go for a 30-second plank and slowly extend it for 1-2 minutes. Go for at least three plank rounds for speedy results.
· Zumba
If a workout is what really scares you, rock the dance floor with high-intensity dances such as Zumba. Train yourself for the dance and shake hips and arms for dancing your way to the ultra-fit body. You can go for both morning and evening sessions so that the body gets toned up before the wedding day arrives.
Don't let those extra pounds hamper your gorgeous bridal look that you always dreamt of. Follow these simple DIY exercises to get a toned up body in no time.
