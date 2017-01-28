News By Tag
Seven Useful Wedding Return Gifts
1. Eco-friendly products
Thinking about Environment, gifting eco-friendly products seem to be the best, innovative and unique wedding return gift idea. You can go for table clock or a handwoven basket made from recycled wood. Else, you can even go for organic linen available in trendy designs and vibrant colours.
2. Customised Bride-Groom cupcakes
If customising is in your mind, then the groom and bride cupcakes available in beautiful ethnic shades and patterns can make your wedding, the talk of the town. You can even take the gifting to a notch higher with carving the caricatures of the wedding couple on the cake.
3. Divine Sculptures
If the major chunk of your wedding guest list is highly religious in nature, then nothing can beat the idea of getting the divine idols for your guests. Also, the marriage nuptials symbolises piousness, so gifting a pious wedding return gift legitimises divine significance.
4. Cutlery items
No, by this, we don't mean the usual porcelain dinner set for your guests. Instead, pick some artsy set of glassware or dinnerware with some historical background. If you go for collectables which carry with them a long story, you can make your guests feel important! You can even go for putting a monogram of the initials of the wedding couple to add a personal touch.
5. Ethnic umbrellas
The colourful and vibrant umbrellas can turn out to be an amazing wedding return gift for the guests. Whenever it will rain and they will use it and remember your wedding!
6. Vaastu items
Vaastu products turn out to be a good choice in terms of the wedding return gifts. These items bring in positivity, prosperity and happiness. Go for a romantic mandarin duck or a laughing Buddha.
7. Aromatic Candles
How about gifting a beautiful set of aromatic candles that can be used as a beautiful item for decor and can be used whenever the need arises? Gifting the aromatic candles is one of the interesting and unique wedding return gifts. You can even go for glitter and jewelled candles that look intensely beautiful.
It's a fact that each and every one of us loves gifts! So, don't forget to reciprocate the gesture shown by your guests by gifting them a wedding return gift.
