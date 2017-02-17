News By Tag
Reception posing- Do's and Don'ts
Make sure to keep the poses natural :
Your reception scene would be like you and your partner standing on the stage posing with each other while your friends and family would be rocking the dance floor. But, don't get disheartened and make sure not to showcase your displeasure in the pictures. These pictures are your forever memories, so put your best foot forward and make sure the poses look real and come straight from the heart.
Plan the schedule carefully :
The wedding involves a lot of events apart from just posing for the camera. The slip-ups are surely going to happen. To keep the impact of the schedule running short of time off from your reception posing make sure to give a calculated time for every posing, be it the single shots, the couple posings and the group pose. Since each and every pose is important, make sure that each pose gets it due credit.
Lighting :
The reception posing and its beauty depends on lighting to a large extent. The photographer plays a key role in getting the right amount of light by using the light diffusers. The photographer is required to click from the right angle to catch the light and get some beautiful poses with the couple.
Don't do over makeup :
Makeup should be such that it makes you look beautiful rather than a laughing stock in the crowd. Go for a makeup artist who understands and knows what kind of makeup will suit your personality and even enhance your beauty. Don't overdo the makeup and get a makeup trial before the D-day. A bad makeup can ruin all the poses.
Don't go for a venue that limits posing :
There are certain venues where the couples are not allowed to explore each and every nook and corner for the photographs. Thus, posing at the same place with just the alteration in terms of poses makes the pictures look boring. Thus, get it clear from the venue authorities that all the locations will be explored for photography and there may be the usage of props if required.
With these reception posing tips, you can surely pave the way for your dream wedding. Read them and get your picture perfect photographs that you will cherish forever! For more info please visit: http://www.shaadiekhas.com or contact @ 011-49404940
