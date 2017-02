Founder of Clearstream Consulting LLC to Discuss Powerful New Communications Model

Jesse Combs to speak at Project Management Institute in Reno, NV, on Tuesday February 28th at 5:30 p.m. PST Combs' presentation is titled, "Powerful Non-Defensive Communication™ (PNDC): Cutting Edge Skills for Project Managers."

Jesse Combs, Founder/Principal Consultant, Clearstream Consulting, LLC

Contact

Carla Fair-Wright, PMP

***@opc-houston.com Carla Fair-Wright, PMP

End

-- For many project managers, being caught between multiple stakeholder groups with different expectations and agendas can lead to significant levels of anxiety and confusion. And when our personal defensive mechanisms are triggered in response, physiological changes in the brain occur which make it more difficult to think clearly and respond appropriately, ultimately rendering us less effective at resolving the issues at hand.In this talk, Jesse Combs, Founder/Principal Consultant, Clearstream Consulting, LLC and Partner, Institute of PNDC will present Powerful Non-Defensive Communication or "PNDC" as an alternative method of responding to and navigating situations that have, in the past, consistently triggered our defensive reactions. Combs will review the current "War Model" of communication, where "to be open is to be vulnerable and to be vulnerable is to be weak," and corresponding physiology of defensiveness as well as the dynamics of power struggle. Then Combs will discuss a new way of using tools of communication like questions, statements, and predictions to shift away from outdated and obsolete methods of communicating, using real-world project management examples.http://www.pndc.comFebruary 28th at 5:30 p.mTwisted Fork Restaurant1191 Steamboat PkwyReno, NV 89521For registration and more information, visit http://www.pmi- nnv.org PMI-NNV is a local chapter of the world's leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. Our local chapter has close to 150 members, and there are more than half a million members and credential holders total in over 185 countries. Our charter is to advocate locally our globally-recognized project management standards and credentials, our extensive research program, and our professional development opportunities. These products and services are the basis of greater recognition and acceptance of project management's successful role in governments, organizations, academia and industries.LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/ groups/2251743 FaceBook: Facebook.com/pminnv | Twitter: @PMINNV