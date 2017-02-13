News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Founder of Clearstream Consulting LLC to Discuss Powerful New Communications Model
Jesse Combs to speak at Project Management Institute in Reno, NV, on Tuesday February 28th at 5:30 p.m. PST Combs' presentation is titled, "Powerful Non-Defensive Communication™ (PNDC): Cutting Edge Skills for Project Managers."
In this talk, Jesse Combs, Founder/Principal Consultant, Clearstream Consulting, LLC and Partner, Institute of PNDC will present Powerful Non-Defensive Communication or "PNDC" as an alternative method of responding to and navigating situations that have, in the past, consistently triggered our defensive reactions. Combs will review the current "War Model" of communication, where "to be open is to be vulnerable and to be vulnerable is to be weak," and corresponding physiology of defensiveness as well as the dynamics of power struggle. Then Combs will discuss a new way of using tools of communication like questions, statements, and predictions to shift away from outdated and obsolete methods of communicating, using real-world project management examples.
All attendees will receive free the audio download of the 80-minute overview of PNDC called "PNDC Principles and Practical Skills" (an $18 value) read by the creator of PNDC, Sharon Ellison.
http://www.pndc.com
Date: February 28th at 5:30 p.m
Location:
Twisted Fork Restaurant
1191 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
For registration and more information, visit http://www.pmi-
About Project Management Institute - Northern Nevada
PMI-NNV is a local chapter of the world's leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. Our local chapter has close to 150 members, and there are more than half a million members and credential holders total in over 185 countries. Our charter is to advocate locally our globally-recognized project management standards and credentials, our extensive research program, and our professional development opportunities. These products and services are the basis of greater recognition and acceptance of project management's successful role in governments, organizations, academia and industries.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
FaceBook: Facebook.com/
Contact
Carla Fair-Wright, PMP
***@opc-houston.com
End
Account Email Address Disclaimer Report Abuse