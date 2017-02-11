 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


GoWebdardy gives a good competition to the App Development Companies of India

GoWebdardy comprehends that in order to sustain in this highly competitive world, app development is the last trump card they have to use. Therefore, they have powered up their app development team in a new avatar.
 
 
DURGAPUR, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- GoWebdardy has recently announced to improve their app development team by adopting latest tools & strategies that can provide high-end solutions to their clients. Beforehand, the team used to develop mobile and web based applications on some particular genre. But it has been decided in a recent board meeting that the expert team of app development of GoWebdardy can now deliver optimal services when it comes to the web-based and mobile applications.

One of the decisions that have been taken in this meeting is to provide a special discount to the overseas clients that fall on their 'Potential Client Zone'. If the customers, with whom they have built a good relationship, want to avail mobile & web-based applications, will be provided with attractive discounts that can lessen their burden. The discounts will be provided for a limited period of time and can avail by contacting them directly.

GoWebdardy is now expanding their periphery in terms of web & mobile applications by incorporating some new techniques that appeal exclusively to the clients in order to impose uniqueness and stay forward from the other app development companies. Their services now range from simple web & mobile applications to the high-end applications such as the AR & VR applications and the AMPs. Along with the present applications, the personnel of GoWebdardy has also adopted strategies that can build up a good reputation in the upcoming days. With more focus on the cloud computing technology advancement, they also want to the emphasis on the micro apps in the nearby future.

GoWebdardy boasts of being one of the best app development companies of Durgapur as well as of India. Expanding their periphery gradually, the company strives to widespread their services on a global platform. Along with the app development service, they have gained their expertise in website development & designing and in SEO services too which are also building the pillars of fame for them.

Visit https://www.gowebdardy.com/mobile-app-development

Source:GoWebdardy
Email:***@gowebdardy.com
