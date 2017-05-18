News By Tag
GoWebdardy goes for new techniques to stand forward as the finest software development company
In Durgapur, there are many companies that provide web development, designing, app development and SEO services, but most of these IT companies don't have the infrastructure to deliver latest software technologies that can upsurge them to the best software development company.
Software development is a continuous process that involves the evaluation of the existing software technology and once the limitations and drawbacks are analyzed, a proposal of improved system is designed. Thus, the plan is made on the basis of this design and the new system is developed, installed and put into use. There are certain software development methodologies like the agile software methodology that integrate these phases to optimize the entire software development process.
Software development includes certain consecutive methods that involve designing the code, code writing to preparing objectives and confirming the development. Software development includes certain phases that incorporate the total process of developing a software. It begins by identifying the required software and assessing the requirements, then designing the software, programming, testing and the maintenance of the software.
Being the fastest growing software development company in the domain of Durgapur, GoWebdardy has realized that to augment the company to a good software company, adopting the software development life cycle or SDLC is a necessity. With an aim of installing a systematic software development team, a conference has been held in the organization where the installation of new technologies, new equipment and infrastructure and hiring of the expert software engineers are discussed for the growth & upgrade of the existing software development team.
