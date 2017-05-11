News By Tag
Survey reveals Indians are addicted to mobile apps: Says GoWebdardy
The immense emersion of mobile applications has engulfed a lot of people in the past few years in India by engaging them in activities related to app installation and usage and thus, encouraging the companies like GoWebdardy to take more projects of mobile application development. This has led the time engagement in 2016 to 1 trillion hours with an average usage of 9 apps a day, which has been increased within the first three months of 2017.
The statistics provided by the survey done reveals that the average Indians, irrespective of age and race group, have almost 80 apps downloaded on their smartphones within these three months of 2017, irrespective of android or iOS, and has used over 40 apps per month. This has made India rank ahead of the nations like the UK, US, France, and Germany, where the users spend only 1.5-2 hours per day in mobile applications.
The survey also reveals that, however, the Indians are spending a lot of time on apps, but that is outside the major apps like Facebook and Whatsapp. The majority of the time is spent in installing games and trying new apps that are newly launched or not so famous yet. "Experts say apps will continue to grab the larger share of user's time while bots will be useful only for specific processes", says the renowned daily. This has generated an effective consequence to the app development companies of developing more apps in the upcoming days.
About GoWebdardy
GoWebdardy is the leading mobile app development company with a huge global client base in three countries, i.e., India, UK, and the USA. With an experience of creating fastest mobile apps, GoWebdardy has built its name in the domain within a small span of time.For details visit us:https://www.gowebdardy.com/
Media Contact
GoWebdardy
+91-7479018973
***@gowebdardy.com
