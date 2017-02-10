Bio-Oil celebrates 30 years of care and beauty

End

-- This February, Bio-Oil, world's number one skincare oil is celebrating its 30birthday."It's not about celebrating 30 years, but celebrating this trust Bio-Oil got from its lovers around the world. Its versatility and effectiveness gave it the popularity it has today. It is now an iconic skincare global brand that is built on the trust of its consumers." says Atef Sheta, Brand manager at Sara Premier Company.Beyond caring for skin, Bio-Oil has touched the lives of millions who became its passion advocates, launching multiple and various campaigns globally advocating for beauty of souls and self-awareness, helping burn survivors and supporting people living with scarring to work towards accepting the changes to their bodies.Bio-Oil was first launched globally in the year 2002 and has entered the Saudi Market in 2013. "Bio Oil has received immense popularity around world which has led it to become world's number one skincare product" said Sheta. "Apart from attaining popularity, this oil has won 350 skincare awards and has become the No.1 selling scar and stretch mark product in 23 countries since its global launch."Bio-Oil is the work of Dieter Beier, a German chemist living in South Africa, who combined a mixture of oils to create a special moisturizing oil that helps reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, aging and dehydrated skin. And after 3 decades of innovation, this pure formula has remained the same since its creation in 1987The formulation of Bio-Oil is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. It contains the breakthrough active ingredient PurCellin Oil™, which changes the overall consistency of the oil, making it light and non-greasy. This ensures that the goodness contained in the vitamins and plant extracts is easily absorbed by all skin types.It is manufactured in accordance with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) as stipulated by the World Health Organization, and has undergone various safety assessments in accordance with the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council of Cosmetic Products, therefore it became a household name, trusted by millions of people across the world.