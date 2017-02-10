 
News By Tag
* Bio Oil
* Birthday
* Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jeddah
  Jeddah
  Saudi Arabia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Bio-Oil celebrates 30 years of care and beauty

 
 
Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bio Oil
* Birthday
* Beauty

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Jeddah - Jeddah - Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- This February, Bio-Oil, world's number one skincare oil is celebrating its 30th birthday.

"It's not about celebrating 30 years, but celebrating this trust Bio-Oil got from its lovers around the world. Its versatility and effectiveness gave it the popularity it has today. It is now an iconic skincare global brand that is built on the trust of its consumers." says Atef Sheta, Brand manager at Sara Premier Company.

Beyond caring for skin, Bio-Oil has touched the lives of millions who became its passion advocates, launching multiple and various campaigns globally advocating for beauty of souls and self-awareness, helping burn survivors and supporting people living with scarring to work towards accepting the changes to their bodies.

Bio-Oil was first launched globally in the year 2002 and has entered the Saudi Market in 2013. "Bio Oil has received immense popularity around world which has led it to become world's number one skincare product" said Sheta. "Apart from attaining popularity, this oil has won 350 skincare awards and has become the No.1 selling scar and stretch mark product in 23 countries since its global launch."

Bio-Oil is the work of Dieter Beier, a German chemist living in South Africa, who combined a mixture of oils to create a special moisturizing oil that helps reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, aging and dehydrated skin. And after 3 decades of innovation, this pure formula has remained the same since its creation in 1987

The formulation of Bio-Oil is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. It contains the breakthrough active ingredient PurCellin Oil™, which changes the overall consistency of the oil, making it light and non-greasy. This ensures that the goodness contained in the vitamins and plant extracts is easily absorbed by all skin types.

It is manufactured in accordance with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) as stipulated by the World Health Organization, and has undergone various safety assessments in accordance with the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council of Cosmetic Products, therefore it became a household name, trusted by millions of people across the world.
End
Source:Sarah Premier
Email:***@globalarabia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
global arabia News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share