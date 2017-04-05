Bio-Oil launches at-home Scar Care Kit

End

-- Skincare brand Bio-Oil has announced the launch of its new, limited edition at-home scar treatment; Scar Care Kit, in order to help people treat their scars with ease. It will include a 60ml bottle of the specialist skincare oil and a professional massage roller for optimum application of the oil.This simple kit was designed to help people with scars in three steps; Nourish, Massage, and Regenerate.Atef Sheta, Bio Oil Brand manager at Sara Premier Company said: "Bio-Oil became a well-known product for treating new & old scars, and improving their appearance due to its highly-effective formula. Medical tests stated that 92% of users have shown a marked improvement in the appearance of their scars after 8 weeks of use. Therefore, the idea behind launching "Scar Care Kit" was providing users with a simple & effective 3-step treatment at home"."Scars are areas of fibrous skin that replace normal skin after wounds, burns, acne and surgery. And by using a topical scar treatment like Bio-Oil, and massaging it into the skin, it is going to help alleviate the discomfort frequently associated with scars, such as tightness and itchiness, as well as relieving the dryness. It'll also help in softening & hydrating the scar tissue and accelerate its healing process".The formulation of Bio-Oil is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. It contains the breakthrough active ingredient PurCellin Oil™, which changes the overall consistency of the oil, making it light and non-greasy. This ensures that the goodness contained in the vitamins and plant extracts is easily absorbed by all skin types.It is manufactured in accordance with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) as stipulated by the World Health Organization, and has undergone various safety assessments in accordance with the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council of Cosmetic Products, therefore it became a household name, trusted by millions of people across the world.