 
News By Tag
* Siemens
* 3d Printing
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jeddah
  Jeddah
  Saudi Arabia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
28272625242322


Siemens wins 3D Printing Industry Award

Award in category "3D Printing application of the year" for world´s first successfully tested 3D printed gas turbine blades
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Siemens
3d Printing
Award

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Jeddah - Jeddah - Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - May 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Siemens is a winner of the international 3D Printing Industry Award in the category "3D Printing application of the year". The company was honored for the worldwide first successful test of gas turbine blades manufactured with Additive Manufacturing (AM). The prize was handed over to Siemens representatives by Michael Petch, editor-in-chief at '3Dprintingindustry.com', at the award ceremony in London, United Kingdom, in the presence of international experts from the AM industry.

Earlier this year, Siemens announced a breakthrough in 3D printing: an international project team with contributions from Siemens engineers in Finspång/Sweden, Lincoln/UK and Berlin/Germany together with experts from Materials Solutions in Worcester/UK successfully finished performance testing under full-load conditions of the first gas turbine blades ever to be produced using AM. In the last weeks, readers of '3Dprintingindustry.com', a leading online news source in the industry, voted this achievement in one of the most challenging areas of AM to be the best 3D printing application of the year.

"We are very glad to receive this award for our printed turbine blades and we are especially proud as the votes stem from members of the Additive Manufacturing community," said Phil Hatherley, General Manager Materials Solutions - A Siemens Business. "With this award we show that Siemens as a technology driver can play a decisive role in the future of Additive Manufacturing. And we are ready to take the next steps in this development."

Additive Manufacturing has the potential to become a key technology in the production of gas turbine components. Siemens has been investing in this innovative technology right from its inception, and is now driving the industrialization and commercialization of these processes. Besides the awarded turbine blades, Siemens is using the innovative technology to produce burner tips, burner nozzles and to repair burner heads. The international team of experts with the innovation centers located in Sweden, Germany and the United Kingdom are transforming the new design possibilities into specific solutions for Siemens' customers.
End
Source:Siemens Co.
Email:***@globalarabia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
global arabia PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share