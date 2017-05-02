TVTC and Siemens bolster workforce development in line with Vision 2030

Photo: Steffen Kugler

-- ·The Collaboration Agreement was signed by HE Dr. Ahmad Fahad Al Fahaid, Governor of TVTC, and Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG, in the presence of Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.The Collaboration Agreement will pioneer the implementation of a vocational education concept, modeled around the German dual education system, and see Saudi students being trained in electrical, mechanical and business administration disciplines. Furthermore, Siemens will introduce its Mechatronics curriculum to the Saudi Arabian education system and cooperate with TVTC to drive leadership excellence among vocational training managers across the Kingdom.HE Dr. Al Fahaid expressed his confidence in the capabilities of Saudi youth and the effort towards further equipping them with knowledge and technical know-how, and said, "I strongly believe that the Saudi youth are our most valuable assets and their potential must be realized on the path to Vision 2030. With this agreement we are providing a platform through which they can hone their skills and be counted among tomorrow's industrial leaders and experts. The collaboration with Siemens will contribute significantly towards developing the skill sets that are required by a diversified Saudi economy."Arja Talakar, CEO of Siemens Saudi Arabia said, "The German dual education system combines theoretical, practical and on-the-job phases in an interwoven approach that provides graduates with a certified profession. Siemens has a proven track record in exporting and adapting this vocational education approach in several countries, and our courses are constantly being updated in a way that prepares young people for the challenges of digitalization."The MOU outlines the focus areas that will drive the strong partnership between TVTC and Siemens. Firstly, the strategic intent to jointly roll out the first phase of a vocational training concept, starting later this year, is very much aligned with the Kingdom's goal to significantly increase the number of Saudi citizens that are enrolled in vocational training programs – from 104,000 to 950,000 by 2020. By incorporating aspects of the German dual education system the partners aim to qualify more employable graduates together with other German and Saudi companies.Secondly, the imperative to diversify the Saudi economy presents a splendid opportunity to pioneer the implementation of Siemens' Mechatronics curriculum and prepare Saudi youth for the workplace of the future. Today, companies are increasingly deploying more complex manufacturing, transport, water and energy technologies to secure their competitiveness, drive efficiencies and address growing demand. Consequently, specialized knowledge is required to design and manage the integration of electrical, mechanical and information technology platforms, and Siemens is addressing that demand with its internationally accredited Mechatronics curriculum. The program is rooted in the German dual education system and has enhanced the employability of graduates around the world.Furthermore, the MOU will advance leadership excellence among the managers of vocational training institutions in the Kingdom. Siemens runs several of its own training institutions worldwide and will work with TVTC to share international best practices and train their current and potential managers of vocational training sites abroad.