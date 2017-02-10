News By Tag
'Successful FastTrack FinTech Event organized by SBC & JIMS'
Manish Gupta – Chairman of JIMS, Founder & Chief-Mentor of Udgam said, 'The backbone of any innovation is its basic research which is going to be the foundation of your company. Don't be shy about sharing your ideas. Your ideas can be mentored and can be shaped up for commercialization. The focus should lay on Strategic plan, financial plan and Human resource plan. Today at Udgam, we have 12 startup companies which are being closely mentored and guided. Indian market is currently in tune with the consumer behavior. Believe in your ideas and you can be the NEXT game changer'.
Sam Hall Program Director, Startup Bootcamp Fintech Singapore gave industrial guidance to the start-ups during the event and guided them on their project developments and support functions. He elaborated different stages of their programe.
Participants got an opportunity to engage with Startup Bootcamp Global Community and received valuable feedback from the mentors: Sam Hall – Program Director, Startup Bootcamp Fintech Singapore, Manish Gupta – Chairman of JIMS, Founder & Chief-Mentor of Udgam, Sanjeev Bhandari – Director of Bizmax Consulting, Anil Gupta – Associate Director, Microsave, Aparna Gupta – Managing Director, FirstRain India, Gagan Ghai - Strategy Advisor, Valuation Expert, Business Mentor, Venture Catalyst and Crest Capital Advisors.
This thoughtful event gave chance to startups to present their ideas. These included: Currency Kart.com, Bachat, Investello, Pless, Wrinq. Currencykart.com is an online integrated market place which aims at bridging the gap between money changers and customers thus making the foreign exchange market more transparent and hassle free. Bachat is the digital automated wallet which has smart features like understanding when and how much to save. Investello mission is to automate the valuation process of stocks based on popular valuation models and to help customers to select companies to invest in, based on their own criteria. Pless is a network of verified merchants with pre-installed QR codes and NFC tags. Wrinq solves the problem of cash management for international businesses.
About JIMS
Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) imparts professional education at post graduate and graduate levels in the fields of Management and Information Technology. The Institute has been working for the attainment of a mission: to develop highly skilled and professional human resource for industry and business. From a very modest start, it has now acquired a commendable position as one of the premier institutes of the country.
For more details, click on to: http://www.jimsindia.org/
