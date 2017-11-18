News By Tag
Scholarship-cum-Entrance-Aptitude-Test on 17-Dec-17 in Ghaziabad and Noida
The purpose of #SEAT is to test the aptitude, potential and scholastic abilities of a student aspiring for good academics, competitive examinations for entrance to Engineering and Medical colleges in India and abroad. Students wcj of Class VII - VIII – IX –X can apply.
Benefits:
1. It prepares students for IIT-JEE, AIIMS, NEET, KVPY, NTSE, NSTSE and other competitive exams with equal focus on CBSE Boards within school hours. Top rank students receive upto 100 scholarships*
2. Students also receive personalised reports of their performance during the test, which helps to determine their academic strengths and weaknesses.
How to apply: Mode of application is both online and offline. For online, visit http://www.studyvault.in/
Test Centres: DPS Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and Pacific World School, Greater Noida
Registration Fee: Rs. 200/- only.
