November 2017
Scholarship-cum-Entrance-Aptitude-Test on 17-Dec-17 in Ghaziabad and Noida

 
 
SEAT - Scholarship cum Entrance Aptitude Test
GHAZIABAD, India - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Study Vault Education Pvt Ltd, an institute that trains students to excel in competitive entrance examinations through School integrated Programme (SIP), has announced Scholarship-cum- Entrance- Aptitude- Test (SEAT) on 17-Dec-2017.

The purpose of #SEAT is to test the aptitude, potential and scholastic abilities of a student aspiring for good academics, competitive examinations for entrance to Engineering and Medical colleges in India and abroad. Students wcj of Class VII - VIII – IX –X can apply.

Benefits:

1.       It prepares students for IIT-JEE, AIIMS, NEET, KVPY, NTSE, NSTSE and other competitive exams with equal focus on CBSE Boards within school hours. Top rank students receive upto 100 scholarships*.

2.       Students also receive personalised reports of their performance during the test, which helps to determine their academic strengths and weaknesses.

How to apply: Mode of application is both online and offline. For online, visit http://www.studyvault.in/SEAT.html and for offline visit Study Vault Centre at DPS Indirapuram, UP.

Test Centres: DPS Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and Pacific World School, Greater Noida

Registration Fee: Rs. 200/- only.
Source:Study Vault Education Pvt. Ltd.
Tags:Scholarship, Iit Jee Preparation, AIIMS preparation
Industry:Event
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
