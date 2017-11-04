 
Study Vault announces SEAT Test

Scholarship- cum- Entrance- Aptitude- Test is aimed to test the aptitude, potential and scholastic abilities of a student aspiring for good academics, competitive examinations for entrance to Engineering and Medical colleges in India and abroad.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Study Vault Education Pvt. Ltd. has announced Scholarship- Cum- Entrance- Aptitude- Test (SEAT) which will held on Sunday 10th December, 2017 at Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad (Junior Wing).  The reporting time at the exam centre is 08:00 am – 08:30 am, and the exam will start sharply at 09:00 am and will end by 12:00pm.

Students of classes VII to X are eligible for this test and can apply online at www.studyvault.in or can visit Study Vault Centre, Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad (Junior Wing). Registration will remain open till 10th December 2017.

The aim of this exam is to test the aptitude, potential and scholastic abilities of a student wcj aspiring for good academics along with the preparation of CBSE Board Exams and competitive exams. The competitive exams will cover JEE (Main & Advance), NEET, AIIMS and national level recognized Olympiads like NSTSE, KVPY, NTSE and more.

Students with top 10 percentile will be benefited with scholarships for various programmes. Students with 90% in academics in school test will be awarded with waiver in Tuition fee 2018-19. And also top 3 co-scholastic achievers students will be awarded with an undisclosed cash prize.

One student can avail only 1 of the above scholarships in the AY 2018-19 for the courses offered by the institute.

To know more you can click on: www.studyvault.in

Brief on Study Vault

Study Vault Education Pvt. Ltd. is an institute that specializes in training students to excel in competitive entrance examinations through School integrated Program (SIP). SIP program caters to the divergent demands of the students by offering classes within the stipulated school timings and also on weekends. Keeping in mind the time constraint on the students, the program offers a perfect combination of a regular school program along with rigorous coaching for competitive examinations.

Students are trained for IIT-JEE / KVPY/ Olympiads and build foundation for many other competitive examinations. One to one care of students for developing quality education is the primary focus.

Click to Share